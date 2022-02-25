Menu
2019 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

56,000 KM

Details Description Features

$44,888

+ tax & licensing
905-264-5588

GLC300 4MATIC PREMIUM PLUS 360 CAM

GLC300 4MATIC PREMIUM PLUS 360 CAM

Location

105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6

56,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • VIN: WDC0G4KB9KV124110

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description

Polar White Exterior on Black Leather Seats Interior With Fineline Dark Brown Wood Trim.

One Owner, Local Ontario Vehicle, Certified, And A Balance of Mercedes Benz Warranty December 18, 2022, Or 80,000Km.

Financing Is Available for All Creditextended Warranty Options Available. Trade-Ins Are Welcome!

This 2019 Mercedes Benz GLC 300 4Matic is loaded with Premium Package, Premium Plus Package, Trailer Hitch, 360 Camera and much more.
Packages include COMAND Online Navigation w/MB Apps, Panoramic Sunroof, Touchpad, KEYLESS GO, DVD Drive, EASY-PACK Power Tailgate, Power Adjustable Passenger's Seat, 12-Way Heated Front Bucket Seats, power adjustable driver seat, adjustable power passenger seat, 4-way adjustable lumbar and seat memory, Memory Package w/Power Steering Column, Integrated Garage Door Opener, Parking Package, Foot Activated Tailgate Release, Active Parking Assist, 360 Camera, Ambient Lighting, Illuminated Door Sill Panels, 115V Power Socket, Trailer Hitch, COMAND Online Navigation w/MB Apps, and much more.

We Do Not Charge Any Additional Fees for Certification; Its Just the Price Plus HST And Licensing.

Follow Us on Instagram, And Facebook.

Dont Worry About Rain, Or Snow, Come into Our 20,000sqft Indoor Showroom, We Have Been in Business for A Decade, With Many Satisfied Clients That Keep Coming Back, And Refer Their Friends and Family. We Are Confident You Will Have an Enjoyable Shopping Experience at AutoBase. If You Have the Chance Come in And Experience AutoBase for Yourself.

Visit Our Website: https://www.autobasecanada.com

Tags: 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Navigation System
Keyless Entry
DVD / Entertainment
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
Sunroof / Moonroof
BACKUP CAMERA
AWD
Parking Sensors
Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

