2019 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class
GLC300 4MATIC PREMIUM PLUS 360 CAM
Location
Autobase
105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6
$44,888
- Listing ID: 8333313
- Stock #: 1742247
- VIN: WDC0G4KB9KV124110
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 56,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Polar White Exterior on Black Leather Seats Interior With Fineline Dark Brown Wood Trim.
One Owner, Local Ontario Vehicle, Certified, And A Balance of Mercedes Benz Warranty December 18, 2022, Or 80,000Km.
Financing Is Available for All Creditextended Warranty Options Available. Trade-Ins Are Welcome!
This 2019 Mercedes Benz GLC 300 4Matic is loaded with Premium Package, Premium Plus Package, Trailer Hitch, 360 Camera and much more.
Packages include COMAND Online Navigation w/MB Apps, Panoramic Sunroof, Touchpad, KEYLESS GO, DVD Drive, EASY-PACK Power Tailgate, Power Adjustable Passenger's Seat, 12-Way Heated Front Bucket Seats, power adjustable driver seat, adjustable power passenger seat, 4-way adjustable lumbar and seat memory, Memory Package w/Power Steering Column, Integrated Garage Door Opener, Parking Package, Foot Activated Tailgate Release, Active Parking Assist, 360 Camera, Ambient Lighting, Illuminated Door Sill Panels, 115V Power Socket, Trailer Hitch, COMAND Online Navigation w/MB Apps, and much more.
We Do Not Charge Any Additional Fees for Certification; Its Just the Price Plus HST And Licensing.
Vehicle Features
