2019 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

16,000 KM

$71,888

+ tax & licensing
Autobase

905-264-5588

GLC 43 AMG 4MATIC COUPE PREMIUM NIGHT HUD CLEAN CARFAX!

Location

105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6

16,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8378787
  • Stock #: 9965574
  • VIN: WDC0J6EB4KF589686

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description

Polar White Exterior On Cranberry Red/Black, Leather Interior, And A Aluminum Trim.

One Owner, No Accidents, Clean Carfax, Certified, And A Balance Of Mercedes Benz Warranty March 27 2023 Or 80,000Km.

Financing And Extended Warranty Options Available, Trade-Ins Are Welcome!

This 2019 Mercedes Benz GLC43 AMG Coupe Is Loaded With A Premium Pack, Night Pack, Heated Steering Wheel, Head-Up Display.

Packages Include Integrated Garage Door Opener, Foot Activated Tailgate Release, Radio: COMAND Online Navigation w/MB Apps, Active Parking Assist, 360 Camera, Burmester Surround Sound System, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Touchpad, KEYLESS GO, 115V Power Socket, high gloss black front and rear apron trim and black chrome exhaust trim, Heated Front Bucket Seats, And More.

We Do Not Charge Any Additional Fees for Certification; Its Just the Price Plus HST And Licensing.

Follow Us on Instagram, And Facebook.

Dont Worry About Rain, Or Snow, Come into Our 20,000sqft Indoor Showroom, We Have Been in Business for A Decade, With Many Satisfied Clients That Keep Coming Back, And Refer Their Friends and Family. We Are Confident You Will Have an Enjoyable Shopping Experience at AutoBase. If You Have the Chance Come in And Experience AutoBase for Yourself.

Visit Our Website: https://www.autobasecanada.com

Tags: 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Navigation System
Keyless Entry
DVD / Entertainment
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
Sunroof / Moonroof
BACKUP CAMERA
AWD
Parking Sensors
Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Autobase

