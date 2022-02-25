$71,888+ tax & licensing
2019 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class
GLC 43 AMG 4MATIC COUPE PREMIUM NIGHT HUD CLEAN CARFAX!
Location
Autobase
105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6
$71,888
- Listing ID: 8378787
- Stock #: 9965574
- VIN: WDC0J6EB4KF589686
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 9965574
- Mileage 16,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Polar White Exterior On Cranberry Red/Black, Leather Interior, And A Aluminum Trim.
One Owner, No Accidents, Clean Carfax, Certified, And A Balance Of Mercedes Benz Warranty March 27 2023 Or 80,000Km.
Financing And Extended Warranty Options Available, Trade-Ins Are Welcome!
This 2019 Mercedes Benz GLC43 AMG Coupe Is Loaded With A Premium Pack, Night Pack, Heated Steering Wheel, Head-Up Display.
Packages Include Integrated Garage Door Opener, Foot Activated Tailgate Release, Radio: COMAND Online Navigation w/MB Apps, Active Parking Assist, 360 Camera, Burmester Surround Sound System, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Touchpad, KEYLESS GO, 115V Power Socket, high gloss black front and rear apron trim and black chrome exhaust trim, Heated Front Bucket Seats, And More.
We Do Not Charge Any Additional Fees for Certification; Its Just the Price Plus HST And Licensing.
Vehicle Features
