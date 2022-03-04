Menu
2019 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

38,000 KM

$49,888

+ tax & licensing
$49,888

+ taxes & licensing

GLC300 4MATIC DISTRONIC PREMIUM PLUS SPORT ACTIVE LED

2019 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

GLC300 4MATIC DISTRONIC PREMIUM PLUS SPORT ACTIVE LED

105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6

$49,888

+ taxes & licensing

38,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • VIN: WDC0G4KB4KV158519

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 1945552
  • Mileage 38,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Polar White Exterior On Silk Beige/Black Leather Interior, And A Dark Ash Wood Trim.

One Owner, Local Ontario Vehicle, No Accidents, Clean Carfax, Certified, And A Balance Of Mercedes-Benz Warranty February 2023 Or 80,000Km.

Financing And Extended Warranty Options Available, Trade-Ins Are Welcome!

This 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLC300 4MATIC Is Loaded With A Premium Package, Premium Plus Package, Intelligent Drive Package, Active LED High-Performance Lighting System, Sport Package, SIRIUS Satellite Radio, And A Heated Steering Wheel.

Packages Include COMAND Online Navigation w/MB Apps, Panoramic Sunroof, Touchpad, KEYLESS GO, DVD Drive, EASY-PACK Power Tailgate, Power Adjustable Passenger's Seat, 12-Way Heated Front Bucket Seats, power adjustable driver seat, adjustable power passenger seat, 4-way adjustable lumbar and seat memory, Memory Package w/Power Steering Column, Integrated Garage Door Opener, Parking Package, Foot Activated Tailgate Release, Active Parking Assist, 360 Camera, Ambient Lighting, Illuminated Door Sill Panels, 115V Power Socket, Active LED High Performance Lighting System, Adaptive Highbeam Assist (AHA), Pre-Safe PLUS, Active Distance Assist DISTRONIC, Active Steering Assist, PRE-SAFE PLUS for Rear-End Collision, Active Brake Assist w/Cross-Traffic Function, Active Blind Spot Assist, Active Lane Keeping Assist, PRE-SAFE Brake (Autonomous Emergency Braking), Advanced Driving Assistance Package, AMG Styling Package,19" AMG 5-Twin-Spoke Light-Alloy, AMG Exterior Package, And More.

We Do Not Charge Any Additional Fees For Certification, Its Just The Price Plus HST And Licencing.

Follow Us On Instagram, And Facebook.

Dont Worry About Rain, Or Snow, Come Into Our 20,000sqft Indoor Showroom, We Have Been In Business For A Decade, With Many Satisfied Clients That Keep Coming Back, And Refer Their Friends And Family. We Are Confident You Will Have An Enjoyable Shopping Experience At AutoBase. If You Have The Chance Come In And Experience AutoBase For Yourself.

Visit Our Website: https://www.autobasecanada.com

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Navigation System
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
Sunroof / Moonroof
BACKUP CAMERA
AWD
Parking Sensors
Automatic

105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6

