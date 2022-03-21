Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

71,000 KM

Details Description Features

$46,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$46,888

+ taxes & licensing

Autobase

905-264-5588

Contact Seller
2019 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

2019 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

GLC300 4MATIC NIGHT PREMIUM PLUS ACTIVE LED CLEAN CARFAX!

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

GLC300 4MATIC NIGHT PREMIUM PLUS ACTIVE LED CLEAN CARFAX!

Location

Autobase

105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6

905-264-5588

  1. 8696999
  2. 8696999
  3. 8696999
  4. 8696999
  5. 8696999
  6. 8696999
  7. 8696999
  8. 8696999
  9. 8696999
  10. 8696999
  11. 8696999
  12. 8696999
  13. 8696999
  14. 8696999
  15. 8696999
  16. 8696999
  17. 8696999
  18. 8696999
  19. 8696999
  20. 8696999
  21. 8696999
  22. 8696999
Contact Seller

$46,888

+ taxes & licensing

71,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8696999
  • Stock #: 3841949
  • VIN: WDC0G4KB3KV186912

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 3841949
  • Mileage 71,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Obsidian Black Metallic Exterior On Black Leather Interior, And An Aluminum/Black Trim.

One Owner, Off Lease, No Accidents, Clean Carfax, Certified, And A Balance of Mercedes-Benz Warranty June 2023 Or 80,000Km.

Financing And Extended Warranty Options Available, Trade-Ins Are Welcome!

This 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLC300 4MATIC Is Loaded With A Premium Package, Premium Plus Package, Active LED High-Performance Lighting System Package, Night Package, Heated Steering Wheel, Trailer Hitch, And Upgraded 20 AMG Bi-Colour Multi-Spoke Alloy Wheels.

Packages Include COMAND Online Navigation w/MB Apps, Panoramic Sunroof, Touchpad, KEYLESS GO, DVD Drive, EASY-PACK Power Tailgate, Power Adjustable Passenger's Seat, 12-Way Heated Front Bucket Seats, power adjustable driver seat, adjustable power passenger seat, 4-way adjustable lumbar and seat memory, Memory Package w/Power Steering Column, Integrated Garage Door Opener, Parking Package, Foot Activated Tailgate Release, Active Parking Assist, 360 Camera, Ambient Lighting, Illuminated Door Sill Panels, 115V Power Socket, Active LED High Performance Lighting System, Adaptive Highbeam Assist (AHA), Night Package, AMG Styling Package, Black Roof Rails, AMG Exterior Package, And More.

We Do Not Charge Any Additional Fees For Certification, Its Just The Price Plus HST And Licencing.

Follow Us On Instagram, And Facebook.

Dont Worry About Rain, Or Snow, Come Into Our 20,000sqft Indoor Showroom, We Have Been In Business For A Decade, With Many Satisfied Clients That Keep Coming Back, And Refer Their Friends And Family. We Are Confident You Will Have An Enjoyable Shopping Experience At AutoBase. If You Have The Chance Come In And Experience AutoBase For Yourself.

Visit Our Website: https://www.autobasecanada.com

Tags : 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Navigation System
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
Sunroof / Moonroof
BACKUP CAMERA
AWD
Parking Sensors
Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Autobase

2019 Mercedes-Benz C...
 25,000 KM
$61,888 + tax & lic
2021 GMC Sierra 1500...
 33,000 KM
$69,888 + tax & lic
2021 Chevrolet Tahoe...
 33,000 KM
$84,888 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Autobase

Autobase

Autobase

105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6

Call Dealer

905-264-XXXX

(click to show)

905-264-5588

Alternate Numbers
877-388-8379
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory