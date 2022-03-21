Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

84,000 KM

Details Description Features

$52,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$52,888

+ taxes & licensing

Autobase

905-264-5588

Contact Seller
2019 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

2019 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

GLC300 4MATIC COUPE DISTRONIC PREMIUM PLUS BURMESTER LED

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

GLC300 4MATIC COUPE DISTRONIC PREMIUM PLUS BURMESTER LED

Location

Autobase

105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6

905-264-5588

  1. 8936179
  2. 8936179
  3. 8936179
  4. 8936179
  5. 8936179
  6. 8936179
  7. 8936179
  8. 8936179
  9. 8936179
  10. 8936179
  11. 8936179
  12. 8936179
  13. 8936179
  14. 8936179
  15. 8936179
  16. 8936179
  17. 8936179
  18. 8936179
  19. 8936179
  20. 8936179
  21. 8936179
  22. 8936179
  23. 8936179
Contact Seller

$52,888

+ taxes & licensing

84,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8936179
  • Stock #: 414955
  • VIN: WDC0J4KB7KF570381

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 414955
  • Mileage 84,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Obsidian Black Metallic Exterior On Cranberry Red/Black Leather Interior, And A Dark Ash Wood Trim.

One Owner, Off Lease, Certified, No Accidents, Clean Carfax!

Financing And Extended Warranty Options Available, Trade-Ins Are Welcome!

This 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLC300 4MATIC Coupe Is Loaded With A Premium Package, Premium Plus Package, Night Package, Intelligent Drive Package, LED Lighting Package, And A Burmester Surround Sound System.

Packages Include Touchpad, KEYLESS GO, Foot Activated Tailgate Release, Radio: COMAND Online Navigation w/MB Apps, Active Parking Assist, Power Steering Column w/Memory, Power Adjustable Front Seats w/Memory, Integrated Garage Door Opener, 360 Camera, Ambient Lighting, Illuminated Door Sill Panels, 115V Power Socket, Active LED High Performance Lighting System, Adaptive Highbeam Assist (AHA), PRE-SAFE PLUS, Active Distance Assist DISTRONIC, Active Steering Assist, Active Brake Assist w/Cross-Traffic Function, Active Blind Spot Assist, Active Lane Keeping Assist, Night Package (P55), Tire Pressure Monitoring System, AMG Styling Package, AMG Exhaust System, AMG Cladding, 20" AMG Bi-Colour Multi-Spoke Alloy, AMG Exterior Package, And More.

We Do Not Charge Any Additional Fees For Certification, Its Just The Price Plus HST And Licencing.

Follow Us On Instagram, And Facebook.

Dont Worry About Rain, Or Snow, Come Into Our 20,000sqft Indoor Showroom, We Have Been In Business For A Decade, With Many Satisfied Clients That Keep Coming Back, And Refer Their Friends And Family. We Are Confident You Will Have An Enjoyable Shopping Experience At AutoBase. If You Have The Chance Come In And Experience AutoBase For Yourself.

Visit Our Website: https://www.autobasecanada.com

Tags : 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Navigation System
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
Sunroof / Moonroof
BACKUP CAMERA
AWD
Parking Sensors
Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Autobase

2019 Mercedes-Benz G...
 84,000 KM
$52,888 + tax & lic
2020 Land Rover Rang...
 50,000 KM
$61,888 + tax & lic
2019 BMW X5 xDrive40...
 0 KM
$54,888 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Autobase

Autobase

Autobase

105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6

Call Dealer

905-264-XXXX

(click to show)

905-264-5588

Alternate Numbers
877-388-8379
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory