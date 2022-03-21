$62,888+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
2019 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class
GLC43 AMG COUPE HUD PREMIUM AMG DRIVERS ACTIVE LED
Location
Autobase
105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6
$62,888
- Listing ID: 8948641
- Stock #: 8857765
- VIN: WDC0J6EBXKF656792
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Brown
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 55,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Obsidian Black Metallic Exterior On Saddle Brown/Black Leather Interior, And A Dark Ash Wood Trim.
One Owner, Off Lease, Certified, And A Balance Of Mercedes-Benz Warranty June 28 2023 Or 80,000Km!
Financing And Extended Warranty Options Available, Trade-Ins Are Welcome!
This 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLC43 AMG 4MATIC Coupe Is Loaded With A Premium Package, LED Lighting Package, AMG Drivers Package, Head-Up Display, And A Heated Steering Wheel.
Packages Include Integrated Garage Door Opener, Foot Activated Tailgate Release, Radio: COMAND Online Navigation w/MB Apps, Active Parking Assist, 360 Camera, Burmester Surround Sound System, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Touchpad, KEYLESS GO, 115V Power Socket, Active LED High Performance Lighting System, Adaptive Highbeam Assist (AHA), AMG Performance Steering Wheel, In black nappa/DINAMICA microfibre, 21" AMG 5-Twin-Spoke Alloy, AMG Track Pace, AMG Performance Exhaust System, And More.
We Do Not Charge Any Additional Fees For Certification, Its Just The Price Plus HST And Licencing.
Dont Worry About Rain, Or Snow, Come Into Our 20,000sqft Indoor Showroom, We Have Been In Business For A Decade, With Many Satisfied Clients That Keep Coming Back, And Refer Their Friends And Family. We Are Confident You Will Have An Enjoyable Shopping Experience At AutoBase. If You Have The Chance Come In And Experience AutoBase For Yourself.
Visit Our Website: https://www.autobasecanada.com
Vehicle Features
