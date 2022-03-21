Menu
2019 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

55,000 KM

Details Description Features

$62,888

+ tax & licensing
$62,888

+ taxes & licensing

Autobase

905-264-5588

2019 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

2019 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

GLC43 AMG COUPE HUD PREMIUM AMG DRIVERS ACTIVE LED

2019 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

GLC43 AMG COUPE HUD PREMIUM AMG DRIVERS ACTIVE LED

Location

Autobase

105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6

905-264-5588

$62,888

+ taxes & licensing

55,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8948641
  Stock #: 8857765
  VIN: WDC0J6EBXKF656792

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 8857765
  • Mileage 55,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Obsidian Black Metallic Exterior On Saddle Brown/Black Leather Interior, And A Dark Ash Wood Trim.

One Owner, Off Lease, Certified, And A Balance Of Mercedes-Benz Warranty June 28 2023 Or 80,000Km!

Financing And Extended Warranty Options Available, Trade-Ins Are Welcome!

This 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLC43 AMG 4MATIC Coupe Is Loaded With A Premium Package, LED Lighting Package, AMG Drivers Package, Head-Up Display, And A Heated Steering Wheel.

Packages Include Integrated Garage Door Opener, Foot Activated Tailgate Release, Radio: COMAND Online Navigation w/MB Apps, Active Parking Assist, 360 Camera, Burmester Surround Sound System, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Touchpad, KEYLESS GO, 115V Power Socket, Active LED High Performance Lighting System, Adaptive Highbeam Assist (AHA), AMG Performance Steering Wheel, In black nappa/DINAMICA microfibre, 21" AMG 5-Twin-Spoke Alloy, AMG Track Pace, AMG Performance Exhaust System, And More.

We Do Not Charge Any Additional Fees For Certification, Its Just The Price Plus HST And Licencing.

Follow Us On Instagram, And Facebook.

Dont Worry About Rain, Or Snow, Come Into Our 20,000sqft Indoor Showroom, We Have Been In Business For A Decade, With Many Satisfied Clients That Keep Coming Back, And Refer Their Friends And Family. We Are Confident You Will Have An Enjoyable Shopping Experience At AutoBase. If You Have The Chance Come In And Experience AutoBase For Yourself.

Visit Our Website: https://www.autobasecanada.com

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Navigation System
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
Sunroof / Moonroof
BACKUP CAMERA
AWD
Parking Sensors
Automatic

