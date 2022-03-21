$55,888+ tax & licensing
2019 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class
GLC300 4MATIC COUPE DISTRONIC PREMIUM PLUS BURMESTER NIGHT
Location
Autobase
105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6
- Listing ID: 8948647
- Stock #: 15358
- VIN: WDC0J4KB6KF532057
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 64,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Brilliant Blue Metallic Exterior On Black AMG Leather Interior, And An Aluminum/Black Trim.
One Owner, Off Lease, No Accidents, Clean Carfax, Fully Serviced By Mercedes-Benz Facility, Certified, And A Balance Of Mercedes-Benz Warranty November 2022 Or 80,000Km.
Financing And Extended Warranty Options Available, Trade-Ins Are Welcome!
This 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLC300 4MATIC Coupe Is Loaded With A Premium Package, Premium Plus Package, Intelligent Drive Package, LED Lighting Package, Night Package, Burmester Surround Sound System, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, And AMG Interior Package.
Packages Include Touchpad, KEYLESS GO, Foot Activated Tailgate Release, Radio: COMAND Online Navigation w/MB Apps, Active Parking Assist, Power Steering Column w/Memory, Power Adjustable Front Seats w/Memory, Integrated Garage Door Opener, 360 Camera, Ambient Lighting, Illuminated Door Sill Panels, 115V Power Socket, Active LED High Performance Lighting System, Adaptive Highbeam Assist (AHA), PRE-SAFE PLUS, Active Distance Assist DISTRONIC, Active Steering Assist, Active Brake Assist w/Cross-Traffic Function, Active Blind Spot Assist, Active Lane Keeping Assist, Night Package (P55), Tire Pressure Monitoring System, AMG Styling Package, AMG Exhaust System, AMG Cladding, 20" AMG Bi-Colour Multi-Spoke Alloy, And More.
We Do Not Charge Any Additional Fees For Certification, Its Just The Price Plus HST And Licencing.
Follow Us On Instagram, And Facebook.
Dont Worry About Rain, Or Snow, Come Into Our 20,000sqft Indoor Showroom, We Have Been In Business For A Decade, With Many Satisfied Clients That Keep Coming Back, And Refer Their Friends And Family. We Are Confident You Will Have An Enjoyable Shopping Experience At AutoBase. If You Have The Chance Come In And Experience AutoBase For Yourself.
Visit Our Website: https://www.autobasecanada.com
Tags : 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023
