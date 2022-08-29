$38,888+ tax & licensing
2019 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class
GLC300 4MATIC NIGHT DISTRONIC PREMIUM PLUS LED XM
Location
Autobase
105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6
$38,888
- Listing ID: 9244822
- Stock #: 4135241
- VIN: WDC0G4KB8KV120145
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 82,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Designo Diamond White Exterior On Black Leather Interior, And A Dark Ash Wood Trim.
One Owner, Off Lease, Local Ontario vehicle, Certified, Financing Is Available For All Credit, Extended Warranty Options Available, Trade-Ins Are Welcome!
This 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLC300 4MATIC SUV Is Loaded With A Premium Package, Premium Plus Package, Intelligent Drive Package, Night Package, Active LED High Performance Lighitng System, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, And A Heated Steering Wheel.
Packages Include COMAND Online Navigation w/MB Apps, Panoramic Sunroof, Touchpad, KEYLESS GO, DVD Drive, EASY-PACK Power Tailgate, Power Adjustable Passenger's Seat, 12-Way Heated Front Bucket Seats, power adjustable driver seat, adjustable power passenger seat, 4-way adjustable lumbar and seat memory, Memory Package w/Power Steering Column, Integrated Garage Door Opener, Parking Package, Foot Activated Tailgate Release, Active Parking Assist, 360 Camera, Ambient Lighting, Illuminated Door Sill Panels, 115V Power Socket, Active LED High Performance Lighting System, Adaptive Highbeam Assist (AHA), Pre-Safe PLUS, Active Distance Assist DISTRONIC, Active Steering Assist, PRE-SAFE PLUS for Rear-End Collision, Active Brake Assist w/Cross-Traffic Function, Active Blind Spot Assist, Active Lane Keeping Assist, PRE-SAFE Brake (Autonomous Emergency Braking), Advanced Driving Assistance Package, Night Package, 19" AMG Bi-Colour 5-Twin-Spoke Light-Alloy, AMG Styling Package, Black Roof Rails, AMG Exterior Package, And More!
We Do Not Charge Any Additional Fees For Certification, Its Just The Price Plus HST And Licencing.
Follow Us On Instagram, And Facebook.
Dont Worry About Rain, Or Snow, Come Into Our 20,000sqft Indoor Showroom, We Have Been In Business For A Decade, With Many Satisfied Clients That Keep Coming Back, And Refer Their Friends And Family. We Are Confident You Will Have An Enjoyable Shopping Experience At AutoBase. If You Have The Chance Come In And Experience AutoBase For Yourself.
Visit Our Website: https://www.autobasecanada.com
Vehicle Features
