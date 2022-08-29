Menu
2019 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

83,000 KM

$55,888

+ tax & licensing
$55,888

+ taxes & licensing

Autobase

905-264-5588

2019 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

2019 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

GLC43 AMG COUPE HUD DISTRONIC PREMIUM AMG DRIVER LED NIGHT

2019 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

GLC43 AMG COUPE HUD DISTRONIC PREMIUM AMG DRIVER LED NIGHT

Location

Autobase

105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6

905-264-5588

$55,888

+ taxes & licensing

83,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9289561
  • Stock #: 7747558
  • VIN: WDC0J6EB3KF615923

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 7747558
  • Mileage 83,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Rare Find In Designo Selenite Grey Magno (Matte) Exterior On Black w/Red Stitching Leather/Dinamica Interior, And Upgraded AMG Carbon Fiber Trim.

One Owner, Local Ontario Vehicle, Certified, Extended Warranty Options Available, Trade-Ins Are Welcome!

This 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLC43 AMG 4MATIC Coupe Is Loaded With A Premium Package, Head-Up Display, LED Lighting Package, Intelligent Drive Package, AMG Drivers Package, Night Package, And 21 AMG Bi-Colour 5-Twin Spoke Alloy Wheels.

Packages Include Integrated Garage Door Opener, Foot Activated Tailgate Release, Radio: COMAND Online Navigation w/MB Apps, Active Parking Assist, 360 Camera, Burmester Surround Sound System, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Touchpad, KEYLESS GO, 115V Power Socket, Active LED High Performance Lighting System, Adaptive Highbeam Assist (AHA), PRE-SAFE PLUS, Active Distance Assist DISTRONIC, Active Steering Assist, Active Brake Assist w/Cross-Traffic Function, Active Blind Spot Assist, Active Lane Keeping Assist, AMG Performance Steering Wheel, In black nappa/DINAMICA microfibre, AMG Track Pace, AMG Performance Exhaust System, high gloss black front and rear apron trim and black chrome exhaust trim, And More!

We Do Not Charge Any Additional Fees For Certification, Its Just The Price Plus HST And Licencing.

Follow Us On Instagram, And Facebook.

Dont Worry About Rain, Or Snow, Come Into Our 20,000sqft Indoor Showroom, We Have Been In Business For A Decade, With Many Satisfied Clients That Keep Coming Back, And Refer Their Friends And Family. We Are Confident You Will Have An Enjoyable Shopping Experience At AutoBase. If You Have The Chance Come In And Experience AutoBase For Yourself.

Visit Our Website: https://www.autobasecanada.com

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Navigation System
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
Sunroof / Moonroof
BACKUP CAMERA
AWD
Parking Sensors
Automatic

Autobase

Autobase

105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6

