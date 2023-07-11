2019 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

$49,888 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 4 2 , 0 0 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 9849233

9849233 Stock #: 4046752

4046752 VIN: WDC0J4KB5KF665103

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Red

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 4046752

Mileage 42,000 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Power Seats Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Seating Heated Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels Comfort Sunroof / Moonroof Safety BACKUP CAMERA Additional Features AWD Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.