2019 Mercedes-Benz GLA

36,000 KM

$36,888

+ tax & licensing
GLA250 4MATIC NAVIGATION PREMIUM PLUS SPORT

GLA250 4MATIC NAVIGATION PREMIUM PLUS SPORT

105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6

36,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7834362
  • Stock #: 433039
  • VIN: WDCTG4GBXKJ532130

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 433039
  • Mileage 36,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Jupiter Red Exterior On Sahara Beige Leather Interior, And A Dark Ash Wood Trim.

One Owner, Off Lease, Local Ontario Vehicle, Safety Certified, And A Balance Of Mercedes-Benz Warranty September 13 2022 Or 80,000Km.

Financing And Extended Warranty Options Available.
Trade-Ins Are Welcome!

This 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLA250 4MATIC Is Loaded With A Premium Package, Premium Plus Package, Sport Package, And A Navigation System w/MB Apps.

Packages Include Apple CarPlay, Smartphone Integration, Navigation System w/MB Apps, Blind Spot Assist, LED High Performance Lighting System, Panoramic Sunroof, 8" Central Media Display, THERMOTRONIC Automatic Climate Control, Google Android Auto, Power Adjustable Passenger's Seat, Integrated Garage Door Opener, Foot Activated Tailgate Release, Mirror Package, Exterior Power Folding Mirrors, Auto Dimming Driver Side & Rear View Mirrors, Ambient Lighting, KEYLESS-GO, EASY-PACK Power Tailgate, AMG Styling Package, Sport Brake System, perforated front brake discs and MB inscribed calipers, 19" AMG Multi-Spoke, And More.

We Do Not Charge Any Additional Fees for Certification, Its Just the Price Plus HST And Licensing.

Follow Us on Instagram, And Facebook.

Dont Worry About Rain or Snow, Come into Our 20,000sqft Indoor Showroom, We Have Been in Business for A Decade, With Many Satisfied Clients That Keep Coming Back, And Refer Their Friends and Family. We Are Confident You Will Have an Enjoyable Shopping Experience at AutoBase. If You Have the Chance Come in And Experience AutoBase for Yourself.

Visit Our Website: https://www.autobasecanada.com

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
Sunroof / Moonroof
BACKUP CAMERA
AWD
Navigation System
Automatic

105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6

905-264-5588

877-388-8379
