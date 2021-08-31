2019 Mercedes-Benz GLA

+ taxes & licensing
105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6
Jupiter Red Exterior On Sahara Beige Leather Interior, And A Dark Ash Wood Trim.
One Owner, Off Lease, Local Ontario Vehicle, Safety Certified, And A Balance Of Mercedes-Benz Warranty September 13 2022 Or 80,000Km.
This 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLA250 4MATIC Is Loaded With A Premium Package, Premium Plus Package, Sport Package, And A Navigation System w/MB Apps.
Packages Include Apple CarPlay, Smartphone Integration, Navigation System w/MB Apps, Blind Spot Assist, LED High Performance Lighting System, Panoramic Sunroof, 8" Central Media Display, THERMOTRONIC Automatic Climate Control, Google Android Auto, Power Adjustable Passenger's Seat, Integrated Garage Door Opener, Foot Activated Tailgate Release, Mirror Package, Exterior Power Folding Mirrors, Auto Dimming Driver Side & Rear View Mirrors, Ambient Lighting, KEYLESS-GO, EASY-PACK Power Tailgate, AMG Styling Package, Sport Brake System, perforated front brake discs and MB inscribed calipers, 19" AMG Multi-Spoke, And More.
