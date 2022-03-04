Menu
2019 Mercedes-Benz GLA

31,000 KM

$37,888

+ tax & licensing
$37,888

+ taxes & licensing

Autobase

905-264-5588

2019 Mercedes-Benz GLA

2019 Mercedes-Benz GLA

GLA250 4MATIC NAVIGATION PREMIUM PLUS SPORT PARKTRONIC

2019 Mercedes-Benz GLA

GLA250 4MATIC NAVIGATION PREMIUM PLUS SPORT PARKTRONIC

Location

Autobase

105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6

905-264-5588

$37,888

+ taxes & licensing

31,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8592539
  Stock #: 393340
  VIN: WDCTG4GB2KJ614448

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 393340
  • Mileage 31,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Cosmos Black Metallic Exterior On Black Leather Interior, And A Sail Pattern Trim.

One Owner, Local Ontario Vehicle, Certified, And A Balance Of Mercedes-Benz Warranty April 2023 Or 80,000Km.

Financing And Extended Warranty Options Available!
Trade-Ins Are Welcome!

This 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLA250 4MATIC Is Loaded With A Premium Package, Premium Plus Package, Sport Package, Comand Online Navigation w/MB Apps, And Active Parking Assist.

Packages Include Apple CarPlay, Smartphone Integration, Blind Spot Assist, LED High Performance Lighting System, Panoramic Sunroof, 8" Central Media Display, THERMOTRONIC Automatic Climate Control, Google Android Auto, Power Adjustable Passenger's Seat, Integrated Garage Door Opener, Foot Activated Tailgate Release, Mirror Package, Exterior Power Folding Mirrors, Auto Dimming Driver Side & Rear View Mirrors, Ambient Lighting, KEYLESS-GO, EASY-PACK Power Tailgate, AMG Styling Package, Sport Brake System, perforated front brake discs and MB inscribed calipers, 19" AMG Multi-Spoke, And More.

We Do Not Charge Any Additional Fees For Certification, Its Just The Price Plus HST And Licencing.

Follow Us On Instagram, And Facebook.

Dont Worry About Rain, Or Snow, Come Into Our 20,000sqft Indoor Showroom, We Have Been In Business For A Decade, With Many Satisfied Clients That Keep Coming Back, And Refer Their Friends And Family. We Are Confident You Will Have An Enjoyable Shopping Experience At AutoBase. If You Have The Chance Come In And Experience AutoBase For Yourself.

Visit Our Website: https://www.autobasecanada.com

Tags : 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Navigation System
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
Sunroof / Moonroof
BACKUP CAMERA
AWD
Parking Sensors
Automatic

Autobase

Autobase

105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6

