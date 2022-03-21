$36,888+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
2019 Mercedes-Benz GLA
GLA250 4MATIC PREMIUM PLUS SPORT CERTIFIED CLEAN CARFAX!
Location
Autobase
105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6
- Listing ID: 8948638
- Stock #: 3934839
- VIN: WDCTG4GB4KJ553474
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Tan
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 36,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Polar White Exterior On Sahara Beige Leather Interior, And A Sail Pattern Trim.
One Owner, Off Lease, No Accidents, Clean Carfax, Certified, And A Balance Of Mercedes-Benz Warranty December 14 2022 Or 80,000Km.
Financing And Extended Warranty Options Available, Trade-Ins Are Welcome!
This 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLA250 4MATIC Is Loaded With A Premium Package, Premium Plus Package, And A Sport Package.
Packages Include Apple CarPlay, Smartphone Integration, Blind Spot Assist, LED High Performance Lighting System, Panoramic Sunroof, 8" Central Media Display, THERMOTRONIC Automatic Climate Control, Google Android Auto, Power Adjustable Passenger's Seat, Integrated Garage Door Opener, Foot Activated Tailgate Release, Mirror Package, Exterior Power Folding Mirrors, Auto Dimming Driver Side & Rear View Mirrors, Ambient Lighting, KEYLESS-GO, EASY-PACK Power Tailgate, AMG Styling Package, Sport Brake System, perforated front brake discs and MB inscribed calipers, 19" AMG Multi-Spoke, And More.
We Do Not Charge Any Additional Fees For Certification, Its Just The Price Plus HST And Licencing.
