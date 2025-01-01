Menu
2019 Mercedes-Benz GLC

81,484 KM

Details Features

$37,900

+ taxes & licensing
2019 Mercedes-Benz GLC

300 | 4MATIC | COUPE | PANO | HEATED SEATS

2019 Mercedes-Benz GLC

300 | 4MATIC | COUPE | PANO | HEATED SEATS

Location

Toronto Auto Brokers

810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3

888-422-3104

$37,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
81,484KM
VIN WDC0J4KB2KF494925

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Cream
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 81,484 KM

Vehicle Features

Interior

AM/FM Stereo

Convenience

Console

Comfort

Climate Control

Safety

Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)

Additional Features

Backup Sensor

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Toronto Auto Brokers

Used 2018 Land Rover Range Rover Velar P380 | R-DYNAMIC | MERIDIAN | 21
2018 Land Rover Range Rover Velar P380 | R-DYNAMIC | MERIDIAN | 21"RIM | HEATED/VENT 114,307 KM $32,900 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Mercedes-Benz EQE EQE | 350 | 4MATIC | BURMESTER | 20|RIM | ELECTRIC for sale in Vaughan, ON
2023 Mercedes-Benz EQE EQE | 350 | 4MATIC | BURMESTER | 20|RIM | ELECTRIC 34,511 KM $65,900 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Toyota Supra GR COUPE | HUD | BUCKET SEAT | PERFORMANCE EXHAUST for sale in Vaughan, ON
2022 Toyota Supra GR COUPE | HUD | BUCKET SEAT | PERFORMANCE EXHAUST 13,417 KM $64,900 + tax & lic

Toronto Auto Brokers

Toronto Auto Brokers

810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

888-422-3104

905-264-9888
$37,900

+ taxes & licensing>

Toronto Auto Brokers

888-422-3104

2019 Mercedes-Benz GLC