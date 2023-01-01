2019 Mercedes-Benz GLE

$48,898 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 3 1 , 0 0 5 K M Used

Listing ID: 10117779

10117779 Stock #: NM0856

NM0856 VIN: 4JGDA5GB6KB184785

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Selenite Grey Metallic

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 31,005 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Power Locks Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Trip Odometer AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer Navigation System Rear View Camera Heated Steering Wheel Seating Heated Seats Leather Interior Memory Seats Power Adjustable Seat Mechanical All Wheel Drive Exterior Power Sunroof Sunroof Panoramic Sunroof Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Comfort Dual Climate Control Climate Control Convenience Cup Holder Additional Features Premium Audio Auto Dimming Mirrors Power Lift Gates Auxiliary 12v Outlet Storage Box Collision Avoidance System Audio Voice Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.