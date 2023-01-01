Menu
2019 Mercedes-Benz GLE

48,000 KM

$58,888

+ tax & licensing
$58,888

+ taxes & licensing

Autobase

905-264-5588

2019 Mercedes-Benz GLE

2019 Mercedes-Benz GLE

AMG GLE 43 4MATIC COUPE

2019 Mercedes-Benz GLE

AMG GLE 43 4MATIC COUPE

Location

Autobase

105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6

905-264-5588

$58,888

+ taxes & licensing

48,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10416420
  • Stock #: 1154261
  • VIN: 4JGED6EB4KA155702

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 1154261
  • Mileage 48,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Polar White Exterior On Black Leather Interior, And An Anthracite Poplar Wood Trim.One Owner, Off Lease, One Owner, Local Ontario Vehicle, Certified, Full Service At McNally Auto, Extended Warranty Options Available, Trade-Ins Are Welcome!This 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLE43 AMG 4MATIC Coupe Is Loaded With A Premium Package, Intelligent Drive Package, Multicontour Front Seats w/Massage, Heated Steering Wheel, Aluminum Running Boards, And A Trailer Hitch.Packages Include Parking Package, Climate-Controlled Cupholders, Climate Comfort Front Seats, Heated Rear Seats, Soft Close Doors, PARKTRONIC w/Active Parking Assist, 360 Camera, Harman/Kardon Logic 7 Surround Sound System, 11 channel DSP amplifier w/830 watts, 14 speakers, dolby digital 5.1 and DTS, KEYLESS GO, 115V AC Power Outlet, THERMOTRONIC Automatic Climate Control, PRE-SAFE PLUS, Active Distance Assist DISTRONIC, Active Steering Assist, PRE-SAFE PLUS for Rear-End Collision, Active Brake Assist w/Cross-Traffic Function, Cross-Traffic Function w/Active Brake Assist, Active Blind Spot Assist, Active Lane Keeping Assist, PRE-SAFE Brake (Autonomous Emergency Braking), Advanced Driving Assistance Package, 21 5-Twin Spoke AMG Alloy Wheels, And More!We Do Not Charge Any Additional Fees For Certification, Its Just The Price Plus HST And Licencing.Follow Us On Instagram, And Facebook.Dont Worry About Rain, Or Snow, Come Into Our 20,000sqft Indoor Showroom, We Have Been In Business For A Decade, With Many Satisfied Clients That Keep Coming Back, And Refer Their Friends And Family. We Are Confident You Will Have An Enjoyable Shopping Experience At AutoBase. If You Have The Chance Come In And Experience AutoBase For Yourself.

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Navigation System

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Safety

BACKUP CAMERA

Additional Features

AWD
Automatic

