2019 Mercedes-Benz GLE

65,736 KM

$95,888

+ tax & licensing
Northline Motors Inc.

905-851-1600

AMG GLE 63 S / PREMIUM PKG/NIGHT/22 IN RIMS /B&0

Location

4342 Steeles Ave W, Vaughan, ON L4L 7H3

65,736KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8380644
  Stock #: NM0358
  VIN: 4JGED7FB2KA135657

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Selenite Grey Metallic
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 65,736 KM

Vehicle Description

PREMIUM PACKAGE, NIGHT PACKAGE, AIR BALANCE PACKAGE, INTELLIGENT DRIVE PACKAGE, SUNROOF, NAVIGATION, 360 DEGREE CAMERA, BANG & OLUFSEN PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM, MULTICONTOUR SEATS, MASSAGE SEATS, HEATED FRONT AND BACK SEATS, VENTILATED SEATS, MEMORY SEATS, DYNAMIC & SPORT SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, HEATED AND COOLING CUP HOLDERS, ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL, SOFT CLOSE DOORS, ASSISTANCE GRAPHIC, BLIND SPOT MONITORING, BRAKE ASSIST, ATTENTION ASSIST, LANE KEEP ASSIST, PARK DISTANCE CONTROL (PDC), PADDLE SHIFTERS, ECO STOP/START, LEATHER DASHBOARD, WOOD TRIM, APPLE CARPLAY, ANDROID AUTO, AUTO FOLDING MIRRORS, AUTO DIMMING MIRRORS, POWER LIFTGATE, BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY, VOICE COMMAND RECOGNITION, 577 HP, 561 TQ 2019 SELENITE GREY METALLIC ON BEIGE MERCEDES BENZ AMG GLE 63 S |ALL WHEEL DRIVE Call today and buy your dream car!!! We are a 5 Star Google Review dealership!!! Northline Motors is a family owned and operated dealership with a huge emphasis on family values. We are winners of 2021 and 2022 Peoples Top Choice Award in GTA, Awarded Top Three Best Dealers in Vaughan by Top Three Rated, Named Best Canadian Business by Canada Business Review Board and accredited by Better Business Bureau with an A+ Rating!!! Check our website for weekly new and exciting inventory and or simply stop by our showrooms any time (Coffee and Tea is always on us). Experience luxury, comfort and innovation in our pressure free, friendly showrooms. With over 11 years of experience within the industry, we understand the needs of our customers and work tirelessly to give you an exceptional experience every time! Our prices are extremely competitive and our selection is filled with variety, luxury and quality. We serve customers all over Canada and offer full transparency, vehicle history reports, extended warranties and aftermarket services! For quality that meets your family standards, trust ours!!! Call, or come in today and join the ever-growing Northline Family. Price excludes all applicable taxes and licensing. All vehicles, unless otherwise specified can be certified at an additional cost of $599.

Vehicle Features

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Heated Steering Wheel
Traction Control
Stability Control
Rear View Camera
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Sunroof
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Keyless Entry
Cup Holder
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
VENTILATED SEATS
Power Adjustable Seat
All Wheel Drive
Rear Defroster
Sunroof
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
MP3 CD Player
Anti-Theft
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control
Wood Trim Interior
Premium Audio
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Premium and/or Oversized Wheels
Power Lift Gates
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Storage Box
MP3 CD Changer
Audio Voice Control

Northline Motors Inc.

