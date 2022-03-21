Menu
2019 Mercedes-Benz GLE

70,000 KM

$71,888

+ tax & licensing
$71,888

+ taxes & licensing

Autobase

905-264-5588

2019 Mercedes-Benz GLE

2019 Mercedes-Benz GLE

GLE43 AMG COUPE PREMIUM MASSAGE CERTIFIED CLEAN CARFAX!

2019 Mercedes-Benz GLE

GLE43 AMG COUPE PREMIUM MASSAGE CERTIFIED CLEAN CARFAX!

Location

Autobase

105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6

905-264-5588

$71,888

+ taxes & licensing

70,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8797448
  • Stock #: 3067574
  • VIN: 4JGED6EB3KA137577

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 3067574
  • Mileage 70,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Polar White Exterior On Saddle Brown Leather Interior, And A Brown Ash Wood Trim.

One Owner, Off Lease, No Accidents, Clean Carfax, Certified, And A Balance Of Mercedes-Benz Warranty June 14 2023 Or 80,000Km.

Financing And Extended Warranty Options Available, Trade-Ins Are Welcome!

This 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLE43 AMG 4MATIC Coupe Is Loaded With A Premium Package, Multicontour Front Seats w/Massage, Climate Comfort Front Seats, And A Heated Steering Wheel.

Package Include Navigation, Panoramic Sunroof, Apple CarPlay/Google Android Auto/ Bluetooth, Heated/Cooling Seats, Parking Package, Climate-Controlled Cupholders, Heated Rear Seats, Soft Close Doors, PARKTRONIC w/Active Parking Assist, 360 Camera, Harman/Kardon Logic 7 Surround Sound System, 11 channel DSP amplifier w/830 watts, 14 speakers, Dolby digital 5.1 and DTS, KEYLESS GO, 115V AC Power Outlet, THERMOTRONIC Automatic Climate Control, And More.

We Do Not Charge Any Additional Fees For Certification, Its Just The Price Plus HST And Licensing.

Follow Us On Instagram, And Facebook.

Dont Worry About Rain, Or Snow, Come Into Our 20,000sqft Indoor Showroom, We Have Been In Business For A Decade, With Many Satisfied Clients That Keep Coming Back, And Refer Their Friends And Family. We Are Confident You Will Have An Enjoyable Shopping Experience At AutoBase. If You Have The Chance Come In And Experience AutoBase For Yourself.

Visit Our Website: https://www.autobasecanada.com

Tags : 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Navigation System
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
Sunroof / Moonroof
BACKUP CAMERA
AWD
Parking Sensors
Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Autobase

Autobase

105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6

905-264-5588

877-388-8379
