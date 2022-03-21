$71,888+ tax & licensing
905-264-5588
2019 Mercedes-Benz GLE
GLE43 AMG COUPE PREMIUM MASSAGE CERTIFIED CLEAN CARFAX!
Location
Autobase
105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6
$71,888
- Listing ID: 8797448
- Stock #: 3067574
- VIN: 4JGED6EB3KA137577
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Brown
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 70,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Polar White Exterior On Saddle Brown Leather Interior, And A Brown Ash Wood Trim.
One Owner, Off Lease, No Accidents, Clean Carfax, Certified, And A Balance Of Mercedes-Benz Warranty June 14 2023 Or 80,000Km.
Financing And Extended Warranty Options Available, Trade-Ins Are Welcome!
This 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLE43 AMG 4MATIC Coupe Is Loaded With A Premium Package, Multicontour Front Seats w/Massage, Climate Comfort Front Seats, And A Heated Steering Wheel.
Package Include Navigation, Panoramic Sunroof, Apple CarPlay/Google Android Auto/ Bluetooth, Heated/Cooling Seats, Parking Package, Climate-Controlled Cupholders, Heated Rear Seats, Soft Close Doors, PARKTRONIC w/Active Parking Assist, 360 Camera, Harman/Kardon Logic 7 Surround Sound System, 11 channel DSP amplifier w/830 watts, 14 speakers, Dolby digital 5.1 and DTS, KEYLESS GO, 115V AC Power Outlet, THERMOTRONIC Automatic Climate Control, And More.
We Do Not Charge Any Additional Fees For Certification, Its Just The Price Plus HST And Licensing.
Visit Our Website: https://www.autobasecanada.com
Vehicle Features
