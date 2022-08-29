Menu
2019 Mercedes-Benz GLE

84,000 KM

$48,888

+ tax & licensing
GLE400 4MATIC PREMIUM NIGHT CERTIFIED CLEAN CARFAX!

2019 Mercedes-Benz GLE

GLE400 4MATIC PREMIUM NIGHT CERTIFIED CLEAN CARFAX!

Location

105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6

84,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9050578
  • Stock #: 2046351
  • VIN: 4JGDA5GB2KB204482

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 2046351
  • Mileage 84,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Polar White Exterior On Ginger Beige/Espresso Leather Interior, And An Anthracite Poplar Trim.

One Owner, Off Lease, No Accidents, Clean Carfax, And Certified.

Financing And Extended Warranty Options Available, Trade-Ins Are Welcome!

This 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLE400 4Matic Is Loaded With A Premium Package, Night Package, Trailer Hitch, Aluminum Running Boards, And Climate-Controlled Cupholders.

Packages Include 115V Power Socket, EASY-PACK Power Tailgate, Google Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Parking Package, Smartphone Integration, Radio: COMAND Online Navigation w/MB Apps, 8" screen and DVD drive, Heated Rear Seats, Active Parking Assist, Panoramic Sunroof, 360 Camera, harman/kardon LOGIC7 Surround Sound System, 11 channel DSP amplifier w/830W, 14 speakers, Dolby digital 5.1 and DTS, KEYLESS GO, DVD Drive, Night Package (P55), black radiator grille, front underguard, exterior mirrors, window frame/beltline, rear trim parts, chrome tail pipes and rear underguard, Adaptive Damping System (ADS), AIRMATIC Air Suspension, 20" AMG 5-Spoke Bi-Colour, And More.

We Do Not Charge Any Additional Fees For Certification, Its Just The Price Plus HST And Licencing.

Follow Us On Instagram, And Facebook.

Dont Worry About Rain, Or Snow, Come Into Our 20,000sqft Indoor Showroom, We Have Been In Business For A Decade, With Many Satisfied Clients That Keep Coming Back, And Refer Their Friends And Family. We Are Confident You Will Have An Enjoyable Shopping Experience At AutoBase. If You Have The Chance Come In And Experience AutoBase For Yourself.

Visit Our Website: https://www.autobasecanada.com

Tags : 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023

Vehicle Features

