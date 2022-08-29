Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Mercedes-Benz GLE

86,000 KM

Details Description Features

$45,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$45,888

+ taxes & licensing

Autobase

905-264-5588

Contact Seller
2019 Mercedes-Benz GLE

2019 Mercedes-Benz GLE

GLE400 4MATIC DISTRONIC PREMIUM NIGHT CERTIFIED CLEAN CARFAX!

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Mercedes-Benz GLE

GLE400 4MATIC DISTRONIC PREMIUM NIGHT CERTIFIED CLEAN CARFAX!

Location

Autobase

105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6

905-264-5588

  1. 9138487
  2. 9138487
  3. 9138487
  4. 9138487
  5. 9138487
  6. 9138487
  7. 9138487
  8. 9138487
  9. 9138487
  10. 9138487
  11. 9138487
  12. 9138487
  13. 9138487
  14. 9138487
  15. 9138487
  16. 9138487
  17. 9138487
  18. 9138487
  19. 9138487
  20. 9138487
  21. 9138487
  22. 9138487
  23. 9138487
Contact Seller

$45,888

+ taxes & licensing

86,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9138487
  • Stock #: 4043348
  • VIN: 4JGDA5GB0KB194602

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 4043348
  • Mileage 86,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Polar White Exterior On Black Leather Interior, And An Anthracite Poplar Wood Trim.

One Owner, Off Lease, No Accidents, Clean Carfax, And Certified!

Financing And Extended Warranty Options Available, Trade-Ins Are Welcome!

This 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLE400 4MATIC SUV Is Loaded With A Premium Package, Intelligent Drive Package, Night Package, Trailer Hitch, Air Purification System, And Climate-Controlled Cupholders.

Packages Include 115V Power Socket, EASY-PACK Power Tailgate, Google Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Parking Package, Smartphone Integration, Radio: COMAND Online Navigation w/MB Apps, 8" screen and DVD drive, Heated Rear Seats, Active Parking Assist, Panoramic Sunroof, 360 Camera, harman/kardon LOGIC7 Surround Sound System, 11 channel DSP amplifier w/830W, 14 speakers, Dolby digital 5.1 and DTS, KEYLESS GO, DVD Drive, PRE-SAFE PLUS, Active Steering Assist, BAS PLUS, Active Brake Assist w/Cross-Traffic Function, Active Blind Spot Assist, Active Lane Keeping Assist, PRE-SAFE Brake (Autonomous Emergency Braking), Advanced Driving Assistance Package (23P), Night Package (P55), black radiator grille, front underguard, exterior mirrors, window frame/beltline, rear trim parts, chrome tail pipes and rear underguard, Adaptive Damping System (ADS), AIRMATIC Air Suspension, 20" AMG 5-Spoke Bi-Colour, And More.

We Do Not Charge Any Additional Fees For Certification, Its Just The Price Plus HST And Licencing.

Follow Us On Instagram, And Facebook.

Dont Worry About Rain, Or Snow, Come Into Our 20,000sqft Indoor Showroom, We Have Been In Business For A Decade, With Many Satisfied Clients That Keep Coming Back, And Refer Their Friends And Family. We Are Confident You Will Have An Enjoyable Shopping Experience At AutoBase. If You Have The Chance Come In And Experience AutoBase For Yourself.

Visit Our Website: https://www.autobasecanada.com

Tags : 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Navigation System
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
Sunroof / Moonroof
BACKUP CAMERA
AWD
Parking Sensors
Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Autobase

2017 Audi Q7 TECHNIK...
 89,000 KM
$37,888 + tax & lic
2019 Mercedes-Benz G...
 86,000 KM
$45,888 + tax & lic
2019 BMW X3 M40I PRE...
 49,000 KM
$53,888 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Autobase

Autobase

Autobase

105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6

Call Dealer

905-264-XXXX

(click to show)

905-264-5588

Alternate Numbers
877-388-8379
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory