2019 Mercedes-Benz GLE
GLE400 4MATIC DISTRONIC PREMIUM NIGHT CERTIFIED CLEAN CARFAX!
Location
Autobase
105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6
$45,888
- Listing ID: 9138487
- Stock #: 4043348
- VIN: 4JGDA5GB0KB194602
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 86,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Polar White Exterior On Black Leather Interior, And An Anthracite Poplar Wood Trim.
One Owner, Off Lease, No Accidents, Clean Carfax, And Certified!
Financing And Extended Warranty Options Available, Trade-Ins Are Welcome!
This 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLE400 4MATIC SUV Is Loaded With A Premium Package, Intelligent Drive Package, Night Package, Trailer Hitch, Air Purification System, And Climate-Controlled Cupholders.
Packages Include 115V Power Socket, EASY-PACK Power Tailgate, Google Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Parking Package, Smartphone Integration, Radio: COMAND Online Navigation w/MB Apps, 8" screen and DVD drive, Heated Rear Seats, Active Parking Assist, Panoramic Sunroof, 360 Camera, harman/kardon LOGIC7 Surround Sound System, 11 channel DSP amplifier w/830W, 14 speakers, Dolby digital 5.1 and DTS, KEYLESS GO, DVD Drive, PRE-SAFE PLUS, Active Steering Assist, BAS PLUS, Active Brake Assist w/Cross-Traffic Function, Active Blind Spot Assist, Active Lane Keeping Assist, PRE-SAFE Brake (Autonomous Emergency Braking), Advanced Driving Assistance Package (23P), Night Package (P55), black radiator grille, front underguard, exterior mirrors, window frame/beltline, rear trim parts, chrome tail pipes and rear underguard, Adaptive Damping System (ADS), AIRMATIC Air Suspension, 20" AMG 5-Spoke Bi-Colour, And More.
Vehicle Features
