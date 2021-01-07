Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Mercedes-Benz S-Class

16,353 KM

Details Description Features

$159,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$159,888

+ taxes & licensing

Northline Motors Inc.

905-851-1600

Contact Seller
2019 Mercedes-Benz S-Class

2019 Mercedes-Benz S-Class

S63 AMG Cabriolet 4MATIC+/Designo/Fully Loaded

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Mercedes-Benz S-Class

S63 AMG Cabriolet 4MATIC+/Designo/Fully Loaded

Location

Northline Motors Inc.

4342 Steeles Ave W, Vaughan, ON L4L 7H3

905-851-1600

Contact Seller

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $599

$159,888

+ taxes & licensing

16,353KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6533731
  • Stock #: NM0645
  • VIN: WDDXK8JB2KA036072

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 16,353 KM

Vehicle Description

Powered by a 4.0L twin-turbocharged V8 engine producing a massive 603 HP and 664 Torque. 9-Speed Automatic Transmission. 4MATIC+ All Wheel Drive system. Cabriolet configuration, Matte Black wrapped exterior (original Black exterior), Designo Red Leather interior, 20" Cross-Spoke AMG Wheels. Fully loaded, absolutely beautiful immaculate machine. Must see today!

Highlight Features

COMAND Navigation System
Drivers Assistance Package (Blindspot Assist, Lane Keeping Assist, DISTRONIC Adaptive Cruise Control)
Heads Up Display
360 Top View Camera with Backup Camera with ParkAssist Sensors
Heated and Ventilated Leather Seats with Massage/Memory/Power adjustment
Burmeister Premium Sound System
Bluetooth Connectivity
Dual Zone Climate Control
Push Button Start

For more information and full inventory, please visit www.northlinemotors.com

Price does not include Taxes, Licensing, and $10 OMVIC Fee.

COVID-19: For your health and safety, all vehicles in our inventory are disinfected and sanitized on a regular basis, before and after each use including test drives and deliveries. Northline Motors is now offering a suite of customized online-only services including virtual walk-around tours, contact-less paperwork processing, and free delivery to your home within a certain distance. Inquire today!

This vehicle has passed a 160-point Quality Assurance Inspection completed by an authorized and licensed mechanic. Qualifies for up to 6 YEARS WARRANTY! Certification for vehicles available for $599. Otherwise, as per OMVIC regulations, Vehicles are not certified, not e-tested, not drivable.

Financing is available for any credit with lowest rate possible. Same day, easy approvals! Extended warranties and aftermarket service options available. We'll take your TRADE-IN today!

Please check our website for our full inventory! Thank you and stay safe!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Rearview Camera
Rollover protection bars
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key
Push Button Start
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Air Suspension
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Navigation System
Back-Up Camera
Heads-Up Display
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Lane Departure Warning
Keyless Start
Active suspension
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
HD Radio
Convertible Soft Top
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
WiFi Hotspot
Hands-Free Liftgate
Seat-Massage
Automatic Parking
Lane Keeping Assist

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Northline Motors Inc.

2012 Chevrolet Avala...
 170,891 KM
$19,900 + tax & lic
2018 Mercedes-Benz C...
 59,273 KM
$30,888 + tax & lic
2018 Porsche Cayenne...
 73,120 KM
$48,900 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Northline Motors Inc.

Northline Motors Inc.

Northline Motors Inc.

4342 Steeles Ave W, Vaughan, ON L4L 7H3

Call Dealer

905-851-XXXX

(click to show)

905-851-1600

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory