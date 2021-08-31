Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 MINI 5 Door

48,491 KM

Details Description Features

$26,498

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$26,498

+ taxes & licensing

Vella's Auto Sales & Leasing

1-877-220-1550

Contact Seller
2019 MINI 5 Door

2019 MINI 5 Door

Cooper NAVIGATION| PANORAMIC RF| AUTO

Watch This Vehicle

2019 MINI 5 Door

Cooper NAVIGATION| PANORAMIC RF| AUTO

Location

Vella's Auto Sales & Leasing

260 Jevlan Drive, Unit 4, Vaughan, ON L4L 8B1

1-877-220-1550

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$26,498

+ taxes & licensing

48,491KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7747971
  • Stock #: NP2719

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 48,491 KM

Vehicle Description

2019 Mini Cooper, automatic transmission, Metallic Blue on black leather interior, heated seats, panoramic sunroof, navigation, alloys, clean carfax!



Vaughans largest indoor showroom, buy online from the comfort of your home, Vellas Auto showcases over 200 certified vehicles! Explore our cars, trucks and SUVs; all hand-picked for their highest quality, with a through 175 point inspection. Car buying made easy!!! BUY AND DRIVE AWAY ALL IN THE SAME DAY! Buy me, touch free online and well coordinate delivery to your front door!



Visit vellasauto.com for superior HD 360° photography and video of interior and exterior, with direct access to the Carfax Vehicle History Report.



Family owned & operated for over 44 years. CarGurus 2021 Top Dealer!!! 4.8 Star Google rating!!! Honesty, integrity, no pressure, hassle-free environment. No hidden fees - Price as advertised plus H.S.T and licensing.



Proudly serving Toronto, GTA, Woodbridge, Vaughan and beyond!!!



****We offer top dollar for your TRADE****



>>>>>Vellas Certified Pre-Owned includes:

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Power Brakes
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Steering Wheel Controls
Remote Entry
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Front Wheel Drive
Sunroof
Premium Audio
Navigation System
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Vella's Auto Sales & Leasing

2019 Volkswagen Golf...
 10,272 KM
$40,998 + tax & lic
2018 Mercedes-Benz B...
 22,561 KM
$28,800 + tax & lic
2017 Fiat 124 Spider...
 11,909 KM
$34,800 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Vella's Auto Sales & Leasing

Vella's Auto Sales & Leasing

Vella's Auto Sales & Leasing

260 Jevlan Drive, Unit 4, Vaughan, ON L4L 8B1

Call Dealer

1-877-220-XXXX

(click to show)

1-877-220-1550

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory