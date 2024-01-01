2019 MINI Cooper

Menu
Account
Sign In
This 2019 MINI John Cooper Works is a Local Ontario Vehicle with a clean Carfax report. It is a compact powerhouse designed for those who demand thrilling performance in a stylish package. With its turbocharged engine and sporty suspension, this MINI delivers exhilarating speed and agile handling, making every drive an adventure. The iconic design, featuring bold accents and athletic lines, reflects its racing heritage, while the premium interior offers modern comforts and advanced technology. Whether youre navigating city streets or taking on winding roads, the MINI John Cooper Works promises a driving experience thats as dynamic as it is fun. Key Features Includes: 6-speed Manual Transmission Navigation Climate Control Mini Assist Sirius XM Sporty Display Panoramic sunroof Start/Stop Button Heads up Display Heated Front seats Cruise Control 17" Alloy Wheels NOW OFFERING 3 MONTH DEFERRED FINANCING PAYMENTS ON APPROVED CREDIT. Looking for a top-rated pre-owned luxury car dealership in the GTA? Look no further than Toronto Auto Brokers (TAB)! Were proud to have won multiple awards, including the 2024 AutoTrader Best Priced Dealer, 2024 CBRB Dealer Award, the Canadian Choice Award 2024, the 2024 BNS Award, the 2024 Three Best Rated Dealer Award, and many more! With 30 years of experience serving the Greater Toronto Area, TAB is a respected and trusted name in the pre-owned luxury car industry. Our 30,000 sq.Ft indoor showroom is home to a wide range of luxury vehicles from top brands like BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Audi, Porsche, Land Rover, Jaguar, Aston Martin, Bentley, Maserati, and more. And we dont just serve the GTA, were proud to offer our services to all cities in Canada, including Vancouver, Montreal, Calgary, Edmonton, Winnipeg, Saskatchewan, Halifax, and more. At TAB, were committed to providing a no-pressure environment and honest work ethics. As a family-owned and operated business, we treat every customer like family and ensure that every interaction is a positive one. Come experience the TAB Lifestyle at its truest form, luxury car buying has never been more enjoyable and exciting! We offer a variety of services to make your purchase experience as easy and stress-free as possible. From competitive and simple financing and leasing options to extended warranties, aftermarket services, and full history reports on every vehicle, we have everything you need to make an informed decision. We welcome every trade, even if youre just looking to sell your car without buying, and when it comes to financing or leasing, we offer same day approvals, with access to over 50 lenders, including all of the banks in Canada. Feel free to check out your own Equifax credit score without affecting your credit score, simply click on the Equifax tab above and see if you qualify. So if youre looking for a luxury pre-owned car dealership in Toronto, look no further than TAB! We proudly serve the GTA, including Toronto, Etobicoke, Woodbridge, North York, York Region, Vaughan, Thornhill, Richmond Hill, Mississauga, Scarborough, Markham, Oshawa, Peteborough, Hamilton, Newmarket, Orangeville, Aurora, Brantford, Barrie, Kitchener, Niagara Falls, Oakville, Cambridge, Kitchener, Waterloo, Guelph, London, Windsor, Orillia, Pickering, Ajax, Whitby, Durham, Cobourg, Belleville, Kingston, Ottawa, Montreal, Vancouver, Winnipeg, Calgary, Edmonton, Regina, Halifax, and more. Call us today or visit our website to learn more about our inventory and services. And remember, all prices exclude applicable taxes and licensing, and vehicles can be certified at an additional cost of $799. Awards: * JD Power Canada Initial Quality Study (IQS)

2019 MINI Cooper

252,226 KM

Details Description

$29,910

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 MINI Cooper

FWD | NAV | MANUAL | HUD

Watch This Vehicle

2019 MINI Cooper

FWD | NAV | MANUAL | HUD

Location

Toronto Auto Brokers

810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3

888-422-3104

Contact Seller

$29,910

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
252,226KM
VIN WMWXM9C59K2H81218

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Midnight Black Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 252,226 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2019 MINI John Cooper Works is a Local Ontario Vehicle with a clean Carfax report. It is a compact powerhouse designed for those who demand thrilling performance in a stylish package. With its turbocharged engine and sporty suspension, this MINI delivers exhilarating speed and agile handling, making every drive an adventure. The iconic design, featuring bold accents and athletic lines, reflects its racing heritage, while the premium interior offers modern comforts and advanced technology. Whether you're navigating city streets or taking on winding roads, the MINI John Cooper Works promises a driving experience that's as dynamic as it is fun.

Key Features Includes:

6-speed Manual Transmission
Navigation
Climate Control
Mini Assist
Sirius XM
Sporty Display
Panoramic sunroof
Start/Stop Button
Heads up Display
Heated Front seats
Cruise Control
17" Alloy Wheels


NOW OFFERING 3 MONTH DEFERRED FINANCING PAYMENTS ON APPROVED CREDIT.

Looking for a top-rated pre-owned luxury car dealership in the GTA? Look no further than Toronto Auto Brokers (TAB)! We're proud to have won multiple awards, including the 2024 AutoTrader Best Priced Dealer, 2024 CBRB Dealer Award, the Canadian Choice Award 2024, the 2024 BNS Award, the 2024 Three Best Rated Dealer Award, and many more!

With 30 years of experience serving the Greater Toronto Area, TAB is a respected and trusted name in the pre-owned luxury car industry. Our 30,000 sq.Ft indoor showroom is home to a wide range of luxury vehicles from top brands like BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Audi, Porsche, Land Rover, Jaguar, Aston Martin, Bentley, Maserati, and more. And we don't just serve the GTA, we're proud to offer our services to all cities in Canada, including Vancouver, Montreal, Calgary, Edmonton, Winnipeg, Saskatchewan, Halifax, and more.

At TAB, we're committed to providing a no-pressure environment and honest work ethics. As a family-owned and operated business, we treat every customer like family and ensure that every interaction is a positive one. Come experience the TAB Lifestyle at its truest form, luxury car buying has never been more enjoyable and exciting!

We offer a variety of services to make your purchase experience as easy and stress-free as possible. From competitive and simple financing and leasing options to extended warranties, aftermarket services, and full history reports on every vehicle, we have everything you need to make an informed decision. We welcome every trade, even if you're just looking to sell your car without buying, and when it comes to financing or leasing, we offer same day approvals, with access to over 50 lenders, including all of the banks in Canada. Feel free to check out your own Equifax credit score without affecting your credit score, simply click on the Equifax tab above and see if you qualify.

So if you're looking for a luxury pre-owned car dealership in Toronto, look no further than TAB! We proudly serve the GTA, including Toronto, Etobicoke, Woodbridge, North York, York Region, Vaughan, Thornhill, Richmond Hill, Mississauga, Scarborough, Markham, Oshawa, Peteborough, Hamilton, Newmarket, Orangeville, Aurora, Brantford, Barrie, Kitchener, Niagara Falls, Oakville, Cambridge, Kitchener, Waterloo, Guelph, London, Windsor, Orillia, Pickering, Ajax, Whitby, Durham, Cobourg, Belleville, Kingston, Ottawa, Montreal, Vancouver, Winnipeg, Calgary, Edmonton, Regina, Halifax, and more.

Call us today or visit our website to learn more about our inventory and services. And remember, all prices exclude applicable taxes and licensing, and vehicles can be certified at an additional cost of $799.


Awards:
* JD Power Canada Initial Quality Study (IQS)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Toronto Auto Brokers

Used 2022 Audi S4 TFSI | RED LEATHER | NAV | MASSAGE | 19 IN WHEELS for sale in Vaughan, ON
2022 Audi S4 TFSI | RED LEATHER | NAV | MASSAGE | 19 IN WHEELS 42,916 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2020 Audi S7 Sportback VIRTUAL COCKPIT | BANG OLUFSEN | for sale in Vaughan, ON
2020 Audi S7 Sportback VIRTUAL COCKPIT | BANG OLUFSEN | 46,043 KM $67,910 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Lexus RC F BREMBO BRAKES | LOTS OF EXTRAS for sale in Vaughan, ON
2016 Lexus RC F BREMBO BRAKES | LOTS OF EXTRAS 92,546 KM $48,910 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Toronto Auto Brokers

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Toronto Auto Brokers

Toronto Auto Brokers

810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

888-422-XXXX

(click to show)

888-422-3104

Alternate Numbers
905-264-9888
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$29,910

+ taxes & licensing

Toronto Auto Brokers

888-422-3104

Contact Seller
2019 MINI Cooper