2019 Nissan Murano

42,034 KM

Details Description Features

$26,998

+ tax & licensing
Vella's Auto Sales & Leasing

1-877-220-1550

SV| AWD| PANORAMIC ROOF| NAVIGATION

Location

260 Jevlan Drive, Unit 4, Vaughan, ON L4L 8B1

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

42,034KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 6014331
  Stock #: NP7994

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description

2019 Nissan Murano SV***all-wheel-drive***panoramic sunroof***navigation***heated seats***heated steering wheel***push button start***alloys***former daily rental



Buy me, touch free online!!! Walk-through a vehicle live via mobile video calls. No payments up to 6 months available O.A.C. (interest deferred)



Car buying made easy!!!SAME DAY DELIEVERY*3.99% FINANCING OR LEASE @ *5.75%, NO PAYMENTS FOR UP TO 180 DAYS AVAIL. O.A.C.* 100% ALL ORIGINAL, ACCIDENT FREE, FLAWLESS!!, FACTORY WARRANTY ACTIVE. Vellas Certified Pre-owned included, advertised price plus H.S.T and licensing. No hidden fees. Whether shopping from near or far have comfort in your purchase by requesting a personalized video walk around! Contact Vellas today to have your video emailed to you. BUY AND DRIVE AWAY ALL IN THE SAME DAY. Mon-Thurs 9:30-8:00pm, Fri 9:30-6:00pm Sat 9:30-5:00pm, Sundays by appointment. ****We offer top dollar for your TRADE****



>>>>>Vellas Certified Pre-owned includes :

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Power Brakes
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Remote Starter
Telescopic Steering
Remote Entry
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Split Folder Rear Seats
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Sunroof
Premium Audio
AWD
Navigation System
CVT

