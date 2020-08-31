Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Nissan Pathfinder

30,631 KM

Details Description Features

$29,488

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$29,488

+ taxes & licensing

Vella's Auto Sales & Leasing

1-877-220-1550

Contact Seller
2019 Nissan Pathfinder

2019 Nissan Pathfinder

SV Tech SV TECH| NAVIGATION| 4X4| R/CAMERA

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Nissan Pathfinder

SV Tech SV TECH| NAVIGATION| 4X4| R/CAMERA

Location

Vella's Auto Sales & Leasing

260 Jevlan Drive, Unit 4, Vaughan, ON L4L 8B1

1-877-220-1550

  1. 5747820
  2. 5747820
  3. 5747820
  4. 5747820
  5. 5747820
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$29,488

+ taxes & licensing

30,631KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5747820
  • Stock #: NP2102

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # NP2102
  • Mileage 30,631 KM

Vehicle Description

SV TECH***NAVIGATION***7-PASSENGER***Rear camera***Heated seats***Alloys***Remote Engine Start System***Intelligent Cruise Control***8-way power adjustable drivers seat***Heated steering wheel***Blind Spot Warning***Rear Cross Traffic Alert***former daily rental***



Buy me, touch free online!!! Walk-through a vehicle live via mobile video calls. No payments up to 6 months available O.A.C. (interest deferred)



Car buying made easy!!!SAME DAY DELIEVERY*3.99% FINANCING OR LEASE @ *5.75%, NO PAYMENTS FOR UP TO 180 DAYS AVAIL. O.A.C.* 100% ALL ORIGINAL, ACCIDENT FREE, FLAWLESS!!, FACTORY WARRANTY ACTIVE. Vellas Certified Pre-owned included, advertised price plus H.S.T and licensing. No hidden fees. Whether shopping from near or far have comfort in your purchase by requesting a personalized video walk around! Contact Vellas today to have your video emailed to you. BUY AND DRIVE AWAY ALL IN THE SAME DAY. Mon-Thurs 9:30-8:00pm, Fri 9:30-6:00pm Sat 9:30-5:00pm, Sundays by appointment. ****We offer top dollar for your TRADE****



>>>>>Vellas Certified Pre-owned includes :

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Power Brakes
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Telescopic Steering
Remote Entry
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Tachometer
CD Player
Compass
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Premium Audio
Navigation System
4x4
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Vella's Auto Sales & Leasing

2019 Chrysler 300 S ...
 32,456 KM
$32,498 + tax & lic
2019 Dodge Charger S...
 23,848 KM
$32,888 + tax & lic
2019 Dodge Charger S...
 35,988 KM
$31,998 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Vella's Auto Sales & Leasing

Vella's Auto Sales & Leasing

Vella's Auto Sales & Leasing

260 Jevlan Drive, Unit 4, Vaughan, ON L4L 8B1

Call Dealer

1-877-220-XXXX

(click to show)

1-877-220-1550

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory