2019 Nissan Qashqai

35,771 KM

Details

$20,998

+ tax & licensing
$20,998

+ taxes & licensing

Vella's Auto Sales & Leasing

1-877-220-1550

SV AWD| SUNROOF| HEATED SEATS

SV AWD| SUNROOF| HEATED SEATS

Location

Vella's Auto Sales & Leasing

260 Jevlan Drive, Unit 4, Vaughan, ON L4L 8B1

1-877-220-1550

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$20,998

+ taxes & licensing

35,771KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6230640
  • Stock #: NP8026

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # NP8026
  • Mileage 35,771 KM

Vehicle Description

SV PKG***2.0L 4Cylinder engine meshed to Automatic transmission***Touch Screen***Sunroof***Reverse Camera***Lane Departure Warning***Air Conditioning***17 Alloy Wheels***Bluetooth***Tilt Steering Wheel***Telescoping Steering Wheel***Steering Radio Controls***Power Windows***Power Locks***Keyless Entry***former daily rental



Buy me, touch free online!!! Walk-through a vehicle live via mobile video calls. No payments up to 6 months available O.A.C. (interest deferred)



Car buying made easy!!!SAME DAY DELIEVERY*3.99% FINANCING OR LEASE @ *5.75%, NO PAYMENTS FOR UP TO 180 DAYS AVAIL. O.A.C.* 100% ALL ORIGINAL, ACCIDENT FREE, FLAWLESS!!, FACTORY WARRANTY ACTIVE. Vellas Certified Pre-owned included, advertised price plus H.S.T and licensing. No hidden fees. Whether shopping from near or far have comfort in your purchase by requesting a personalized video walk around! Contact Vellas today to have your video emailed to you. BUY AND DRIVE AWAY ALL IN THE SAME DAY. Mon-Thurs 9:30-8:00pm, Fri 9:30-6:00pm Sat 9:30-5:00pm, Sundays by appointment. ****We offer top dollar for your TRADE****



>>>>>Vellas Certified Pre-owned includes :

Vehicle Features

AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Vella's Auto Sales & Leasing

Vella's Auto Sales & Leasing

260 Jevlan Drive, Unit 4, Vaughan, ON L4L 8B1

