Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Nissan Qashqai

40,223 KM

Details Description Features

$20,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$20,888

+ taxes & licensing

Vella's Auto Sales & Leasing

1-877-220-1550

Contact Seller
2019 Nissan Qashqai

2019 Nissan Qashqai

SV AWD| SUNROOF| HEATED SEATS

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Nissan Qashqai

SV AWD| SUNROOF| HEATED SEATS

Location

Vella's Auto Sales & Leasing

260 Jevlan Drive, Unit 4, Vaughan, ON L4L 8B1

1-877-220-1550

  1. 6322899
  2. 6322899
  3. 6322899
  4. 6322899
  5. 6322899
  6. 6322899
  7. 6322899
  8. 6322899
  9. 6322899
  10. 6322899
  11. 6322899
  12. 6322899
  13. 6322899
  14. 6322899
  15. 6322899
  16. 6322899
  17. 6322899
  18. 6322899
  19. 6322899
  20. 6322899
  21. 6322899
  22. 6322899
  23. 6322899
  24. 6322899
  25. 6322899
  26. 6322899
  27. 6322899
  28. 6322899
  29. 6322899
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$20,888

+ taxes & licensing

40,223KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6322899
  • Stock #: NP6562

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # NP6562
  • Mileage 40,223 KM

Vehicle Description

SV PKG***2.0L 4Cylinder engine meshed to Automatic transmission***Touch Screen***Sunroof***Reverse Camera***Lane Departure Warning***Air Conditioning***17 Alloy Wheels***Bluetooth***Tilt Steering Wheel***Telescoping Steering Wheel***Steering Radio Controls***Power Windows***Power Locks***Keyless Entry***former daily rental



Buy me, touch free online!!! Walk-through a vehicle live via mobile video calls. No payments up to 6 months available O.A.C. (interest deferred)



Car buying made easy!!!SAME DAY DELIEVERY*3.99% FINANCING OR LEASE @ *5.75%, NO PAYMENTS FOR UP TO 180 DAYS AVAIL. O.A.C.* 100% ALL ORIGINAL, ACCIDENT FREE, FLAWLESS!!, FACTORY WARRANTY ACTIVE. Vellas Certified Pre-owned included, advertised price plus H.S.T and licensing. No hidden fees. Whether shopping from near or far have comfort in your purchase by requesting a personalized video walk around! Contact Vellas today to have your video emailed to you. BUY AND DRIVE AWAY ALL IN THE SAME DAY. Mon-Thurs 9:30-8:00pm, Fri 9:30-6:00pm Sat 9:30-5:00pm, Sundays by appointment. ****We offer top dollar for your TRADE****



>>>>>Vellas Certified Pre-owned includes :

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Power Brakes
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Remote Entry
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Sunroof
Premium Audio
AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Vella's Auto Sales & Leasing

2019 Volkswagen Golf...
 20,611 KM
$18,498 + tax & lic
2019 Hyundai Santa F...
 41,879 KM
$22,998 + tax & lic
2019 Kia Sorento 2.4...
 27,415 KM
$24,998 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Vella's Auto Sales & Leasing

Vella's Auto Sales & Leasing

Vella's Auto Sales & Leasing

260 Jevlan Drive, Unit 4, Vaughan, ON L4L 8B1

Call Dealer

1-877-220-XXXX

(click to show)

1-877-220-1550

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory