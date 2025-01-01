Menu
***QUALIFY FOR A 4 YEAR WARRANTY ON OUR VEHICLES TODAY!!! Vehicle Key Features Include: 2019 White NISSAN ROGUE S Northline Motors is a 5 star, family-owned dealership that prides itself on strong family values and a commitment to excellence. As consecutive winners of the Peoples Top Choice Award in the GTA, recognized as one of the Top Three Best Dealers in Vaughan by Top Three Rated, named Best Canadian Business by the Canada Business Review Board, and accredited by the Better Business Bureau with an A+ rating, our dedication to quality truly stands out. Weve also been honored with the Readers Choice Award in Vaughan. Visit our website for weekly updates on our exciting inventory, or stop by our pressure free, friendly showrooms - coffee and tea are always on us-to experience luxury, comfort, and innovation firsthand. With over 12 years of industry experience, we understand your needs and work tirelessly to deliver an exceptional experience every time. Our competitive prices and extensive selection of premium vehicles are backed by full transparency, comprehensive vehicle history reports, extended warranties, and aftermarket services. Serving customers nationwide, we invite you to call or visit today and become part of the ever growing Northline family. Please note: Prices exclude applicable taxes and licensing fees. All vehicles, unless otherwise specified, can be certified for an additional $899; otherwise, as per OMVIC regulations, the vehicle is not drivable, certified, or e tested. Although every effort is made to ensure the information provided is accurate and up-to-date, we do not take responsibility for any errors, omissions, or typographical mistakes found on our pages, including vehicle options. Additionally, prices are subject to change without notice. To ensure you have the most up-to-date information, please contact our sales team.

2019 Nissan Rogue

67,258 KM

Details Description

$19,898

+ tax & licensing
2019 Nissan Rogue

AWD S

2019 Nissan Rogue

AWD S

Location

Northline Motors Inc.

4342 Steeles Ave W, Vaughan, ON L4L 7H3

905-851-1600

Contact Seller

$19,898

+ taxes & licensing

Used
67,258KM
VIN 5N1AT2MV4KC804196

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 67,258 KM

Vehicle Description

***QUALIFY FOR A 4 YEAR WARRANTY ON OUR VEHICLES TODAY!!!

Vehicle Key Features Include:


2019 White NISSAN ROGUE S

Northline Motors is a 5 star, family-owned dealership that prides itself on strong family values and a commitment to excellence. As consecutive winners of the People's Top Choice Award in the GTA, recognized as one of the Top Three Best Dealers in Vaughan by Top Three Rated, named Best Canadian Business by the Canada Business Review Board, and accredited by the Better Business Bureau with an A+ rating, our dedication to quality truly stands out. Weve also been honored with the Readers Choice Award in Vaughan. Visit our website for weekly updates on our exciting inventory, or stop by our pressure free, friendly showrooms - coffee and tea are always on us-to experience luxury, comfort, and innovation firsthand. With over 12 years of industry experience, we understand your needs and work tirelessly to deliver an exceptional experience every time. Our competitive prices and extensive selection of premium vehicles are backed by full transparency, comprehensive vehicle history reports, extended warranties, and aftermarket services. Serving customers nationwide, we invite you to call or visit today and become part of the ever growing Northline family.

Please note: Prices exclude applicable taxes and licensing fees. All vehicles, unless otherwise specified, can be certified for an additional $899; otherwise, as per OMVIC regulations, the vehicle is not drivable, certified, or e tested.

Although every effort is made to ensure the information provided is accurate and up-to-date, we do not take responsibility for any errors, omissions, or typographical mistakes found on our pages, including vehicle options. Additionally, prices are subject to change without notice. To ensure you have the most up-to-date information, please contact our sales team.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Northline Motors Inc.

Northline Motors Inc.

4342 Steeles Ave W, Vaughan, ON L4L 7H3
