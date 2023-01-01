Menu
2019 Porsche Boxster

2,538 KM

Details Description Features

$115,910

+ tax & licensing
$115,910

+ taxes & licensing

Toronto Auto Brokers

888-422-3104

2019 Porsche Boxster

2019 Porsche Boxster

718 GTS ROADSTER | PDK | 20 IN WHEELS | NO LUXURY TAX

2019 Porsche Boxster

718 GTS ROADSTER | PDK | 20 IN WHEELS | NO LUXURY TAX

Location

Toronto Auto Brokers

810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3

888-422-3104

$115,910

+ taxes & licensing

2,538KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9774547
  • Stock #: 24961
  • VIN: WP0CB2A84KS228582

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 24961
  • Mileage 2,538 KM

Vehicle Description

Navigation, GPS, Navi, Bluetooth Audio, Back-Up Camera, Leather Interior, Heated Seats, Blind Spot Monitor, Sirius XM Radio, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, BOSE Surround Sound System, Convertible roof lining, Electronic Stability Control, Illuminated entry, Power convertible roof, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Spoiler, Sport steering wheel, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control.

CARFAX Canada One Owner CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents Recent Arrival! White 2019 Porsche 718 Boxster GTS ROADSTER | PDK | 20 IN WHEELS | NO LUXURY TAX

Call today and Buy with Confidence!!! 5 Star Google Review dealership!!! TAB is your 2022 GTA Top Choice Luxury Pre Owned Dealership Award Winner, 2020 CarGurus Top Rated Dealer, 2020 DealerRater Consumer Choice Award Winner, and 2018 DealerRater National Used Car Dealer of the Year Winner!!! Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.torontoautobrokers.com/, or simply stop by and visit our 20,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Proudly celebrating our 26th year in business, serving the GTA region and customers all across Canada, we are famous for our no-pressure environment, and honest work ethics. We are family owned and operated and thus we treat each one of customers just like family, where every customer is a satisfied customer! We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle and offer competitive and simple financing and leasing options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, aftermarket services, and much more.

We serve most cities in Canada including Toronto, Etobicoke, Woodbridge, North York, York Region, Vaughan, Thornhill, Mississauga, Scarborough, Markham, Oshawa, Peteborough, Hamilton, Newmarket, Orangeville, Aurora, Brantford, Barrie, Kitchener, Niagara Falls, Oakville, Cambridge, Kitchener, Waterloo, Guelph, London, Windsor, Orillia, Pickering, Ajax, Whitby, Durham, Cobourg, Belleville, Kingston, Ottawa, Montreal, Vancouver, Winnipeg, Calgary, Edmonton, Regina, Halifax, and more! Give us a chance and you'll see why our customers all come back to TAB! We look forward to serving you and invite you to join the TAB family.

Price excludes all applicable taxes and licensing. All vehicles, unless otherwise specified can be certified at an additional cost of $699. Otherwise, as per OMVIC’s regulations the vehicle is not driveable, not certified, and not e-tested.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Adjustable Pedals

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
POWER SEAT

Mechanical

Power Steering

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Memory Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Spoiler

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control

Security

Anti-Theft

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Bose Sound System

Additional Features

Premium Audio
Backup Sensor
Premium and/or Oversized Wheels
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Storage Box
Driver Side Airbag
Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors

