2019 Porsche Cayenne

67,185 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Northline Motors Inc.

905-851-1600

2019 Porsche Cayenne

2019 Porsche Cayenne

PREMIUM PKG/ 21 IN WHEELS/PANO/ NAV/ BOSE

2019 Porsche Cayenne

PREMIUM PKG/ 21 IN WHEELS/PANO/ NAV/ BOSE

Location

Northline Motors Inc.

4342 Steeles Ave W, Vaughan, ON L4L 7H3

905-851-1600

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

67,185KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8566886
  • Stock #: NM0423
  • VIN: WP1AA2AY9KDA09050

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # NM0423
  • Mileage 67,185 KM

Vehicle Description

PREMIUM PACKAGE, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, NAVIGATION, BACK-UP CAMERA, BOSE PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM, BLIND SPOT MONITORING, SURROUNDING ASSIST, PARK ASSIST, LANE CHANGE ASSIST, PORSCHE ACTIVE ASSIST, PADDLE SHIFTERS, AUTO STOP/START, AUTO DIMMING MIRRORS, AUTO FOLDING MIRRORS, APPLE CARPLAY, BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY, MEMORY SEATS, KEYLESS ENTRY AND IGNITION, TINTED LED TAILLIGHTS, TEXTURED ALUMINUM INTERIOR PACKAGE, LEATHER INTERIOR IN SLATE GREY, 4-ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL, SPORT TAILPIPES IN SILVER, 21 INCH CAYENNE EXCLUSIVE DESIGN WHEELS, POWER LIFTGATE, ONE OWNER 2019 MOONLIGHT BLUE ON SLATE GRAY LEATHER INTERIOR PORSCHE CAYENNE | ALL WHEEL DRIVE Call today and buy your dream car!!! We are a 5 Star Google Review dealership!!! Northline Motors is a family owned and operated dealership with a huge emphasis on family values. We are winners of 2021 and 2022 Peoples Top Choice Award in GTA, Awarded Top Three Best Dealers in Vaughan by Top Three Rated, Named Best Canadian Business by Canada Business Review Board and accredited by Better Business Bureau with an A+ Rating!!! Check our website for weekly new and exciting inventory and or simply stop by our showrooms any time (Coffee and Tea is always on us). Experience luxury, comfort and innovation in our pressure free, friendly showrooms. With over 11 years of experience within the industry, we understand the needs of our customers and work tirelessly to give you an exceptional experience every time! Our prices are extremely competitive and our selection is filled with variety, luxury and quality. We serve customers all over Canada and offer full transparency, vehicle history reports, extended warranties and aftermarket services! For quality that meets your family standards, trust ours!!! Call, or come in today and join the ever-growing Northline Family. Price excludes all applicable taxes and licensing. All vehicles, unless otherwise specified can be certified at an additional cost of $599.

Vehicle Features

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Traction Control
Stability Control
Rear View Camera
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Windows
Power Sunroof
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Keyless Entry
Cup Holder
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Power Adjustable Seat
Rear Defroster
Sunroof
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Bose Sound System
Anti-Theft
Panoramic Sunroof
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control
Premium Audio
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Premium and/or Oversized Wheels
Power Lift Gates
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Storage Box

Northline Motors Inc.

Northline Motors Inc.

4342 Steeles Ave W, Vaughan, ON L4L 7H3

