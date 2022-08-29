$79,910+ tax & licensing
2019 Porsche Cayenne
I PREMIUM PKG PLUS I 20 IN WHEELS I PANO I NAV
Location
Toronto Auto Brokers
810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3
- Listing ID: 9211168
- Stock #: 24252
- VIN: WP1AA2AY6KDA10298
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 43,897 KM
Vehicle Description
Navigation, GPS, Navi, Bluetooth, Panoramic Sunroof / Moonroof, Back-Up Camera, Leather Interior, Local Trade, 1 Owner, Power Liftgate, Heated Seats, USB Connectivity, Sirius XM Radio, Xenon Headlamps, Factory Warranty Until December 2023 or 80,000km, Black Leather, 14-Way Power Seats w/Memory Package, 4-Zone Climate Control, ABS brakes, Ambient Lighting, Automatic temperature control, Automatically Dimming Mirrors, BOSE Surround Sound System, Comfort Access, Front Seat Ventilation, Heated Rear Seats, Lane Change Assist (LCA), LED-Matrix Headlights w/PDLS+, Panoramic Roof System, Power Steering Plus, Power windows, Premium Plus Package, Remote keyless entry, Traction control, Wheels: 21" Painted Cayenne Exclusive Design. Recent Arrival! Odometer is 14985 kilometers below market average! White 2019 Porsche Cayenne I PREMIUM PKG PLUS I 20 IN WHEELS I PANO I NAV Call today and Buy with Confidence!!! 5 Star Google Review dealership!!! TAB is your 2022 GTA Top Choice Luxury Pre Owned Dealership Award Winner, 2020 CarGurus Top Rated Dealer, 2020 DealerRater Consumer Choice Award Winner, and 2018 DealerRater National Used Car Dealer of the Year Winner!!! Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.torontoautobrokers.com/, or simply stop by and visit our 20,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Proudly celebrating our 26th year in business, serving the GTA region and customers all across Canada, we are famous for our no-pressure environment, and honest work ethics. We are family owned and operated and thus we treat each one of customers just like family, where every customer is a satisfied customer! We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle and offer competitive and simple financing and leasing options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, aftermarket services, and much more. We serve most cities in Canada including Toronto, Etobicoke, Woodbridge, North York, York Region, Vaughan, Thornhill, Mississauga, Scarborough, Markham, Oshawa, Peteborough, Hamilton, Newmarket, Orangeville, Aurora, Brantford, Barrie, Kitchener, Niagara Falls, Oakville, Cambridge, Kitchener, Waterloo, Guelph, London, Windsor, Orillia, Pickering, Ajax, Whitby, Durham, Cobourg, Belleville, Kingston, Ottawa, Montreal, Vancouver, Winnipeg, Calgary, Edmonton, Regina, Halifax, and more! Give us a chance and you'll see why our customers all come back to TAB! We look forward to serving you and invite you to join the TAB family. Price excludes all applicable taxes and licensing. All vehicles, unless otherwise specified can be certified at an additional cost of $699. Otherwise, as per OMVICs regulations the vehicle is not driveable, not certified, and not e-tested. Awards: * JD Power Canada Automotive Performance, Execution and Layout (APEAL) Study, Vehicle Dependability Study (VDS) * JD Power Canada Automotive Performance, Execution and Layout (APEAL) Study
Vehicle Features
