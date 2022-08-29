Menu
2019 Porsche Cayenne

43,897 KM

$79,910

+ tax & licensing
Toronto Auto Brokers

888-422-3104

I PREMIUM PKG PLUS I 20 IN WHEELS I PANO I NAV

Location

Toronto Auto Brokers

810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3

888-422-3104

43,897KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9211168
  • Stock #: 24252
  • VIN: WP1AA2AY6KDA10298

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 24252
  • Mileage 43,897 KM

Vehicle Description

Navigation, GPS, Navi, Bluetooth, Panoramic Sunroof / Moonroof, Back-Up Camera, Leather Interior, Local Trade, 1 Owner, Power Liftgate, Heated Seats, USB Connectivity, Sirius XM Radio, Xenon Headlamps, Factory Warranty Until December 2023 or 80,000km, Black Leather, 14-Way Power Seats w/Memory Package, 4-Zone Climate Control, ABS brakes, Ambient Lighting, Automatic temperature control, Automatically Dimming Mirrors, BOSE Surround Sound System, Comfort Access, Front Seat Ventilation, Heated Rear Seats, Lane Change Assist (LCA), LED-Matrix Headlights w/PDLS+, Panoramic Roof System, Power Steering Plus, Power windows, Premium Plus Package, Remote keyless entry, Traction control, Wheels: 21" Painted Cayenne Exclusive Design. Recent Arrival! Odometer is 14985 kilometers below market average! White 2019 Porsche Cayenne I PREMIUM PKG PLUS I 20 IN WHEELS I PANO I NAV Call today and Buy with Confidence!!! 5 Star Google Review dealership!!! TAB is your 2022 GTA Top Choice Luxury Pre Owned Dealership Award Winner, 2020 CarGurus Top Rated Dealer, 2020 DealerRater Consumer Choice Award Winner, and 2018 DealerRater National Used Car Dealer of the Year Winner!!! Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.torontoautobrokers.com/, or simply stop by and visit our 20,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Proudly celebrating our 26th year in business, serving the GTA region and customers all across Canada, we are famous for our no-pressure environment, and honest work ethics. We are family owned and operated and thus we treat each one of customers just like family, where every customer is a satisfied customer! We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle and offer competitive and simple financing and leasing options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, aftermarket services, and much more. We serve most cities in Canada including Toronto, Etobicoke, Woodbridge, North York, York Region, Vaughan, Thornhill, Mississauga, Scarborough, Markham, Oshawa, Peteborough, Hamilton, Newmarket, Orangeville, Aurora, Brantford, Barrie, Kitchener, Niagara Falls, Oakville, Cambridge, Kitchener, Waterloo, Guelph, London, Windsor, Orillia, Pickering, Ajax, Whitby, Durham, Cobourg, Belleville, Kingston, Ottawa, Montreal, Vancouver, Winnipeg, Calgary, Edmonton, Regina, Halifax, and more! Give us a chance and you'll see why our customers all come back to TAB! We look forward to serving you and invite you to join the TAB family. Price excludes all applicable taxes and licensing. All vehicles, unless otherwise specified can be certified at an additional cost of $699. Otherwise, as per OMVICs regulations the vehicle is not driveable, not certified, and not e-tested. Awards: * JD Power Canada Automotive Performance, Execution and Layout (APEAL) Study, Vehicle Dependability Study (VDS) * JD Power Canada Automotive Performance, Execution and Layout (APEAL) Study

Vehicle Features

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Rear Defroster
Navigation System
Inside Hood Release
Traction Control
Stability Control
Rear View Camera
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Keyless Entry
Cup Holder
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Heated Seats
Memory Seats
Power Adjustable Seat
Alloy Wheels
Xenon Headlights
Panoramic Sunroof
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Climate Control
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Leather Wrap Wheel
Premium Audio
Backup Sensor
Premium and/or Oversized Wheels
Fully loaded
Power Lift Gates
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Driver Side Airbag
Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors
Audio Voice Control

Toronto Auto Brokers

Toronto Auto Brokers

810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3

888-422-3104

