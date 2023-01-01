$91,910+ tax & licensing
888-422-3104
2019 Porsche Panamera
4 I HYBRID I PREMIUM PLUS PKG | 21 IN WHEELS
Location
Toronto Auto Brokers
810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3
$91,910
- Listing ID: 10191507
- Stock #: 25446
- VIN: WP0AE2A73KL123144
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Stock # 25446
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
This beautiful 2019 Porsche Panamera E-Hybrid 4 Is a local Ontario Vehicle with a clean Carfax report. The 2019 Porsche Panamera E-Hybrid 4. combines electrifying performance and luxurious comfort in one striking package. With its sleek design and powerful hybrid engine, it effortlessly merges efficiency and exhilaration. Equipped with premium features and a plush interior, every drive becomes a captivating experience. Its 21-inch wheels add a touch of elegance and enhance the dynamic presence on the road.
Key features Include:
- Premium Package
- 21" 911 Turbo Design Wheels
- 360 Surround View Camera System
- Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC)
- Red Leather Interior
- Lane Keep Assist (LKA) incl. Speed Limit Indicator
- Hybrid Powertrain
- Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
- Panoramic Sunroof
- Blind Spot Monitoring
- Parking Sensors
- Heated and Ventilated Seats
- Lane Change Assist
- Adaptive Sport Seats
- Sirius XM Radio
- Navigation System
NOW OFERRING 3 MONTH DEFERRED FINANCING PAYMENTS ON APPROVED CREDIT.
Looking for a top-rated pre-owned luxury car dealership in the GTA? Look no further than Toronto Auto Brokers (TAB)! We're proud to have won multiple awards, including the 2023 GTA Top Choice Luxury Pre Owned Dealership Award, 2023 CarGurus Top Rated Dealer, 2023 CBRB Dealer Award, the 2023 Three Best Rated Dealer Award, and many more!
With 30 years of experience serving the Greater Toronto Area, TAB is a respected and trusted name in the pre-owned luxury car industry. Our 30,000 sq.Ft indoor showroom is home to a wide range of luxury vehicles from top brands like BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Audi, Porsche, Land Rover, Jaguar, Aston Martin, Bentley, Maserati, and more. And we don't just serve the GTA, we're proud to offer our services to all cities in Canada, including Vancouver, Montreal, Calgary, Edmonton, Winnipeg, Saskatchewan, Halifax, and more.
At TAB, we're committed to providing a no-pressure environment and honest work ethics. As a family-owned and operated business, we treat every customer like family and ensure that every interaction is a positive one. Come experience the TAB Lifestyle at its truest form, luxury car buying has never been more enjoyable and exciting!
We offer a variety of services to make your purchase experience as easy and stress-free as possible. From competitive and simple financing and leasing options to extended warranties, aftermarket services, and full history reports on every vehicle, we have everything you need to make an informed decision. We welcome every trade, even if you're just looking to sell your car without buying, and when it comes to financing or leasing, we offer same day approvals, with access to over 50 lenders, including all of the banks in Canada. Feel free to check out your own Equifax credit score without affecting your credit score, simply click on the Equifax tab above and see if you qualify.
So if you're looking for a luxury pre-owned car dealership in Toronto, look no further than TAB! We proudly serve the GTA, including Toronto, Etobicoke, Woodbridge, North York, York Region, Vaughan, Thornhill, Richmond Hill, Mississauga, Scarborough, Markham, Oshawa, Peteborough, Hamilton, Newmarket, Orangeville, Aurora, Brantford, Barrie, Kitchener, Niagara Falls, Oakville, Cambridge, Kitchener, Waterloo, Guelph, London, Windsor, Orillia, Pickering, Ajax, Whitby, Durham, Cobourg, Belleville, Kingston, Ottawa, Montreal, Vancouver, Winnipeg, Calgary, Edmonton, Regina, Halifax, and more.
Call us today or visit our website to learn more about our inventory and services. And remember, all prices exclude applicable taxes and licensing, and vehicles can be certified at an additional cost of $699.
