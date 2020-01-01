Menu
2019 Volkswagen Jetta

19,500 KM

Details

$18,498

+ tax & licensing
$18,498

+ taxes & licensing

Vella's Auto Sales & Leasing

1-877-220-1550

2019 Volkswagen Jetta

2019 Volkswagen Jetta

1.4 TSI Comfortline 1.4TSI COMFORTLINE| R/CAMERA | HEATED SEATS | APPLE CAR PLAY

2019 Volkswagen Jetta

1.4 TSI Comfortline 1.4TSI COMFORTLINE| R/CAMERA | HEATED SEATS | APPLE CAR PLAY

Location

Vella's Auto Sales & Leasing

260 Jevlan Drive, Unit 4, Vaughan, ON L4L 8B1

1-877-220-1550

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$18,498

+ taxes & licensing

19,500KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6230643
  • Stock #: NP6024

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 19,500 KM

Vehicle Description

Charcoal grey metallic exterior on Titan black cloth***1.4 TSI 147HP meshed to 8-Speed automatic tiptronic***app-connect smartphone interation (android Auto, Apple Carplay***Mirrirlink) 6.5 inch touchscreen infotainment system***16 inch alloys***air conditioning***Cruise control***Power windows*** Power locks***former daily rental.



Buy me, touch free online!!! Walk-through a vehicle live via mobile video calls. No payments up to 6 months available O.A.C. (interest deferred)



Car buying made easy!!!SAME DAY DELIEVERY*3.99% FINANCING OR LEASE @ *5.75%, NO PAYMENTS FOR UP TO 180 DAYS AVAIL. O.A.C.* 100% ALL ORIGINAL, ACCIDENT FREE, FLAWLESS!!, FACTORY WARRANTY ACTIVE. Vellas Certified Pre-owned included, advertised price plus H.S.T and licensing. No hidden fees. Whether shopping from near or far have comfort in your purchase by requesting a personalized video walk around! Contact Vellas today to have your video emailed to you. BUY AND DRIVE AWAY ALL IN THE SAME DAY. Mon-Thurs 9:30-8:00pm, Fri 9:30-6:00pm Sat 9:30-5:00pm, Sundays by appointment. ****We offer top dollar for your TRADE****



>>>>>Vellas Certified Pre-owned includes :

Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Telescopic Steering
Remote Entry
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Tachometer
Bluetooth
Front Wheel Drive
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Power Brakes
8 speed automatic

More inventory From Vella's Auto Sales & Leasing

2019 Nissan Qashqai ...
 41,277 KM
$20,888 + tax & lic
2019 Kia Forte EX+| ...
 42,932 KM
$17,998 + tax & lic
2019 Dodge Charger S...
 25,669 KM
$32,788 + tax & lic

Vella's Auto Sales & Leasing

Vella's Auto Sales & Leasing

260 Jevlan Drive, Unit 4, Vaughan, ON L4L 8B1

