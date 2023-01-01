Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Volvo XC60

122,992 KM

Details Description Features

$35,898

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$35,898

+ taxes & licensing

Northline Motors Inc.

905-851-1600

Contact Seller
2019 Volvo XC60

2019 Volvo XC60

T6 R-Design/ PANO/ 360 CAM/ 21 IN RIMS/ POLESTAR

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Volvo XC60

T6 R-Design/ PANO/ 360 CAM/ 21 IN RIMS/ POLESTAR

Location

Northline Motors Inc.

4342 Steeles Ave W, Vaughan, ON L4L 7H3

905-851-1600

  1. 9616750
  2. 9616750
  3. 9616750
  4. 9616750
  5. 9616750
  6. 9616750
  7. 9616750
  8. 9616750
  9. 9616750
  10. 9616750
  11. 9616750
  12. 9616750
  13. 9616750
  14. 9616750
  15. 9616750
  16. 9616750
  17. 9616750
  18. 9616750
  19. 9616750
  20. 9616750
  21. 9616750
  22. 9616750
  23. 9616750
  24. 9616750
  25. 9616750
  26. 9616750
  27. 9616750
  28. 9616750
  29. 9616750
  30. 9616750
  31. 9616750
  32. 9616750
  33. 9616750
Contact Seller

$35,898

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
122,992KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9616750
  • Stock #: NM0737
  • VIN: YV4A22RM3K1203782

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bursting Blue Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # NM0737
  • Mileage 122,992 KM

Vehicle Description

Panoramic Sunroof, Navigation, 360 Degree Camera, Adaptive Cruise Control, Auto Dimming and Folding Mirrors, Keyless Ignition and Entry, Alcantara Trims, Memory Seats, Lane Keep Assist, Cross Traffic Alert, Blind Spot Monitoring, Eco Stop/Start, Park Assist (Park in + Park out), Auto Active Park Brake, Pilot Assist, Auto Rear Wipe, Rain Sensors, Ambient Lighting, Paddle Shifters, Full LED System, Corner Illumination, Active Bending Lights, Collision Avoidance, 21 Inch Rims, No Accidents 2019 Bursting Blue Metallic on Black Volvo XC60 R-Design Polestar Engineered | All Wheel Drive Call today and buy your dream car!!! We are a 5 Star Google Review dealership!!! Northline Motors is a family owned and operated dealership with a huge emphasis on family values. We are winners of 2021 and 2022 Peoples Top Choice Award in GTA, Awarded Top Three Best Dealers in Vaughan by Top Three Rated, Named Best Canadian Business by Canada Business Review Board and accredited by Better Business Bureau with an A+ Rating!!! Check our website for weekly new and exciting inventory and or simply stop by our showrooms any time (Coffee and Tea is always on us). Experience luxury, comfort and innovation in our pressure free, friendly showrooms. With over 11 years of experience within the industry, we understand the needs of our customers and work tirelessly to give you an exceptional experience every time! Our prices are extremely competitive and our selection is filled with variety, luxury and quality. We serve customers all over Canada and offer full transparency, vehicle history reports, extended warranties and aftermarket services! For quality that meets your family standards, trust ours!!! Call, or come in today and join the ever-growing Northline Family. Price excludes all applicable taxes and licensing. All vehicles, unless otherwise specified can be certified at an additional cost of $699. We serve most cities in Canada including Toronto, Etobicoke, Woodbridge, North York, York Region, Vaughan, Thornhill, Mississauga, Scarborough, Markham, Oshawa, Peteborough, Hamilton, Newmarket, Orangeville, Aurora, Brantford, Barrie, Kitchener, Niagara Falls, Oakville, Cambridge, Kitchener, Waterloo, Guelph, London, Windsor, Orillia, Pickering, Ajax, Whitby, Durham, Cobourg, Belleville, Kingston, Ottawa, Montreal, Vancouver, Winnipeg, Calgary, Edmonton, Regina, Halifax, and more!

Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Trip Odometer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Power Adjustable Seat
Power Sunroof
Panoramic Sunroof
Sunroof
Anti-Theft
Bluetooth
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control
Rain sensor wipers
Cup Holder
Child-Safety Locks
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Premium and/or Oversized Wheels
Power Lift Gates
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Storage Box
Collision Avoidance System
Audio Voice Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Northline Motors Inc.

2014 Infiniti QX50 J...
 120,887 KM
$17,898 + tax & lic
2015 BMW X1 xDrive28...
 127,276 KM
$16,898 + tax & lic
2019 Dodge Durango R...
 128,393 KM
$38,898 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Northline Motors Inc.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Northline Motors Inc.

Northline Motors Inc.

4342 Steeles Ave W, Vaughan, ON L4L 7H3

Call Dealer

905-851-XXXX

(click to show)

905-851-1600

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory