2020 Acura MDX

26,000 KM

Details Description Features

$50,888

+ tax & licensing
Autobase

905-264-5588

A-SPEC SH-AWD CERTIFIED RED INT!

A-SPEC SH-AWD CERTIFIED RED INT!

Location

105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6

26,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8441694
  • Stock #: 104853
  • VIN: 5J8YD4H04LL802171

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 104853
  • Mileage 26,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Majestic Black Pearl Exterior On Red Alcantara/Leather.

One Owner, Local Ontario Vehicle, Certified, And A Balance Of Acura Warranty.

Financing And Extended Warranty Options Available!
Trade-Ins Are Welcome!

This 2020 Acura MDX A-Spec SH-AWD Is Loaded With A Navigation, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto/Bluetooth, Heated And Ventilated Front Seats, Blind Spot Assist, Power Sunroof, 10 Speaker Premium Surround Sound, LED Headlights, Keyless Entry, Push Start, 20 Alloy A-Spec Design Wheels, And More.

We Do Not Charge Any Additional Fees For Certification, Its Just The Price Plus HST And Licencing.

Follow Us On Instagram, And Facebook.

Dont Worry About Rain, Or Snow, Come Into Our 20,000sqft Indoor Showroom, We Have Been In Business For A Decade, With Many Satisfied Clients That Keep Coming Back, And Refer Their Friends And Family. We Are Confident You Will Have An Enjoyable Shopping Experience At AutoBase. If You Have The Chance Come In And Experience AutoBase For Yourself.

Visit Our Website: https://www.autobasecanada.com

Tags : 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Navigation System
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
Sunroof / Moonroof
BACKUP CAMERA
AWD
Parking Sensors
Automatic

