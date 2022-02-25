$50,888+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
905-264-5588
2020 Acura MDX
A-SPEC SH-AWD CERTIFIED RED INT!
Location
Autobase
105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6
905-264-5588
$50,888
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8441694
- Stock #: 104853
- VIN: 5J8YD4H04LL802171
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Red
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 104853
- Mileage 26,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Majestic Black Pearl Exterior On Red Alcantara/Leather.
One Owner, Local Ontario Vehicle, Certified, And A Balance Of Acura Warranty.
Financing And Extended Warranty Options Available!
Trade-Ins Are Welcome!
This 2020 Acura MDX A-Spec SH-AWD Is Loaded With A Navigation, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto/Bluetooth, Heated And Ventilated Front Seats, Blind Spot Assist, Power Sunroof, 10 Speaker Premium Surround Sound, LED Headlights, Keyless Entry, Push Start, 20 Alloy A-Spec Design Wheels, And More.
We Do Not Charge Any Additional Fees For Certification, Its Just The Price Plus HST And Licencing.
Follow Us On Instagram, And Facebook.
Dont Worry About Rain, Or Snow, Come Into Our 20,000sqft Indoor Showroom, We Have Been In Business For A Decade, With Many Satisfied Clients That Keep Coming Back, And Refer Their Friends And Family. We Are Confident You Will Have An Enjoyable Shopping Experience At AutoBase. If You Have The Chance Come In And Experience AutoBase For Yourself.
Visit Our Website: https://www.autobasecanada.com
Tags : 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Autobase
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.