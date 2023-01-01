2020 Acura RDX

$42,888 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 3 0 , 0 0 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 9900215

9900215 Stock #: 4941245

4941245 VIN: 5J8TC2H61LL806197

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gray

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 4941245

Mileage 30,000 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Power Seats Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Navigation System Seating Heated Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels Comfort Sunroof / Moonroof Safety BACKUP CAMERA Additional Features AWD Parking Sensors Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.