Quantum Grey Exterior On Black Sport Leather Seats Interior.

One Owner, Local Ontario Vehicle, Financing Is Available For All Credit. Extended Warranty Options Available. Trade-Ins Are Welcome!

This 2020 Audi Q5 Progressiv 45 TFSI S-Line Black Package Is Loaded With A Navigation. 10.1" Touch Display, Bluetooth, 10-Speaker Audi Sound System, Audi Smartphone Interface w/Wireless CarPlay, Audi Virtual Cockpit Plus, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, 4 Door Curb/Courtesy, Illuminated Entry, Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button, Audi Connect Security and Assistance Emergency Sos, Black Optics (Grille & Window Surround), Piano Black Inlays, Black Side Mirrors And Gloss Black Centre Console, S Line Interior Badging, Black Roof Rails, Black Headliner, 20" 5-V Star Design, Gloss Anthracite Black, Stainless Steel Pedals, Front Sports Seats, Contrast Stitching And Power Lumbar For Both Front Seats, And More.

2020 Audi Q5

70,000 KM

Details Description Features

2020 Audi Q5

Progressiv 45 TFSI quattro

2020 Audi Q5

Progressiv 45 TFSI quattro

Location

Autobase

105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6

905-264-5588

70,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN WA1ENAFYXL2026182

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 2333737
  • Mileage 70,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Quantum Grey Exterior On Black Sport Leather Seats Interior.One Owner, Local Ontario Vehicle, Financing Is Available For All Credit. Extended Warranty Options Available. Trade-Ins Are Welcome!This 2020 Audi Q5 Progressiv 45 TFSI S-Line Black Package Is Loaded With A Navigation. 10.1" Touch Display, Bluetooth, 10-Speaker Audi Sound System, Audi Smartphone Interface w/Wireless CarPlay, Audi Virtual Cockpit Plus, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, 4 Door Curb/Courtesy, Illuminated Entry, Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button, Audi Connect Security and Assistance Emergency Sos, Black Optics (Grille & Window Surround), Piano Black Inlays, Black Side Mirrors And Gloss Black Centre Console, S Line Interior Badging, Black Roof Rails, Black Headliner, 20" 5-V Star Design, Gloss Anthracite Black, Stainless Steel Pedals, Front Sports Seats, Contrast Stitching And Power Lumbar For Both Front Seats, And More.We Do Not Charge Any Additional Fees For Certification, Its Just The Price Plus HST And Licensing.Follow Us On Instagram, And Facebook.Dont Worry About Rain, Or Snow, Come Into Our 20,000sqft Indoor Showroom, We Have Been In Business For A Decade, With Many Satisfied Clients That Keep Coming Back, And Refer Their Friends And Family. We Are Confident You Will Have An Enjoyable Shopping Experience At AutoBase. If You Have The Chance Come In And Experience AutoBase For Yourself.

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Navigation System

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Safety

BACKUP CAMERA

Additional Features

AWD
Parking Sensors
Automatic

Autobase

Autobase

105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6

