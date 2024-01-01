Menu
<p>Glacier White Metallic Exterior On Black Heated Front Sport Seats.</p><p></p><p>One Owner, No Accidents, Clean Carfax, Certified, Financing And Extended Warranty Options Available, Trade-Ins Are Welcome!</p><p></p><p>This 2020 Audi Q5 2.0T Quattro Progressiv w/S-Line Sport Package Is Load With A Virtual Cockpit, Panoramic roof, MMI Navigation Plus w/8.3" Display, 10 Speakers Premium Audio Sound System, Back-Up Camera, Bluetooth w/Audio, Heated Steering Wheel, Keyless-Go, Blind Spot Assist, S line exterior, 20" 5-Segment Spoke Design, S Line Rear Spoiler, S Line Exterior Badging, S Line Interior Badging, Black Headliner, Brushed Aluminum Inlays, Stainless Steel Pedals, Front Sports Seats, Power Lumbar For Both Front Seats, S line Stainless Steel Door Sills, And More!</p><p></p><p>We Do Not Charge Any Additional Fees For Certification, Its Just The Price Plus HST And Licencing.</p><p>Follow Us On Instagram, And Facebook.</p><p></p><p>Dont Worry About Rain, Or Snow, Come Into Our 20,000sqft Indoor Showroom, We Have Been In Business For A Decade, With Many Satisfied Clients That Keep Coming Back, And Refer Their Friends And Family. We Are Confident You Will Have An Enjoyable Shopping Experience At AutoBase. If You Have The Chance Come In And Experience AutoBase For Yourself.</p>

2020 Audi Q5

93,000 KM

$28,888

+ tax & licensing
Autobase

105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6

905-264-5588

Power Windows

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Navigation System

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Alloy Wheels

Sunroof / Moonroof

BACKUP CAMERA

AWD
Parking Sensors
Automatic

