Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Audi Q5

60,000 KM

Details Description Features

$43,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$43,888

+ taxes & licensing

Autobase

905-264-5588

Contact Seller
2020 Audi Q5

2020 Audi Q5

Progressiv 45 TFSI quattro

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Audi Q5

Progressiv 45 TFSI quattro

Location

Autobase

105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6

905-264-5588

  1. 9588895
  2. 9588895
  3. 9588895
  4. 9588895
  5. 9588895
  6. 9588895
  7. 9588895
  8. 9588895
  9. 9588895
  10. 9588895
  11. 9588895
  12. 9588895
  13. 9588895
  14. 9588895
  15. 9588895
  16. 9588895
  17. 9588895
  18. 9588895
  19. 9588895
  20. 9588895
  21. 9588895
  22. 9588895
Contact Seller

$43,888

+ taxes & licensing

60,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9588895
  • Stock #: 4539746
  • VIN: WA1ENAFY2L2040092

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 4539746
  • Mileage 60,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Navarra Blue Metallic Exterior On Black Heated Front Sport Seats,One Owner, Off Lease, No Accidents, Clean Carfax, Certified, Service Up To Date, And A Balance Of Audi Warranty January 30 2024 Or 80,000Km!Financing And Extended Warranty Options Available, Trade-Ins Are Welcome!This 2020 Audi Q5 2.0T Quattro Progressiv w/S-Line Sport Package Is Load With A Virtual Cockpit, Panoramic roof, MMI Navigation Plus w/8.3" Display, 10 Speakers Premium Audio Sound System, Back-Up Camera, Bluetooth w/Audio, Heated Steering Wheel, Keyless-Go, Blind Spot Assist, S line exterior, 20" 5-Segment Spoke Design, S Line Rear Spoiler, S Line Exterior Badging, S Line Interior Badging, Black Headliner, Brushed Aluminum Inlays, Stainless Steel Pedals, Front Sports Seats, Power Lumbar For Both Front Seats, S line Stainless Steel Door Sills, And More!We Do Not Charge Any Additional Fees For Certification, Its Just The Price Plus HST And Licencing.
Follow Us On Instagram, And Facebook.
Dont Worry About Rain, Or Snow, Come Into Our 20,000sqft Indoor Showroom, We Have Been In Business For A Decade, With Many Satisfied Clients That Keep Coming Back, And Refer Their Friends And Family. We Are Confident You Will Have An Enjoyable Shopping Experience At AutoBase. If You Have The Chance Come In And Experience AutoBase For Yourself.
Visit Our Website: https://www.autobasecanada.com
Tags : 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Navigation System
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
Sunroof / Moonroof
BACKUP CAMERA
AWD
Parking Sensors
Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Autobase

2021 Porsche Macan AWD
 7,000 KM
$71,888 + tax & lic
2020 Mercedes-Benz G...
 38,000 KM
$56,888 + tax & lic
2020 BMW 3 Series Se...
 77,000 KM
$40,888 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Autobase

Autobase

Autobase

105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6

Call Dealer

905-264-XXXX

(click to show)

905-264-5588

Alternate Numbers
877-388-8379
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory