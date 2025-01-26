Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Audi Q8

42,000 KM

Details Description Features

$67,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$67,888

+ taxes & licensing

Autobase

905-264-5588

Contact Seller
2020 Audi Q8

2020 Audi Q8

Technik 55 TFSI quattro

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Audi Q8

Technik 55 TFSI quattro

Location

Autobase

105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6

905-264-5588

  1. 10190307
  2. 10190307
  3. 10190307
  4. 10190307
  5. 10190307
  6. 10190307
  7. 10190307
  8. 10190307
  9. 10190307
  10. 10190307
  11. 10190307
  12. 10190307
  13. 10190307
  14. 10190307
  15. 10190307
  16. 10190307
  17. 10190307
  18. 10190307
  19. 10190307
  20. 10190307
  21. 10190307
  22. 10190307
Contact Seller

$67,888

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
42,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10190307
  • Stock #: 761570
  • VIN: WA1FVAF1XLD025125

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 761570
  • Mileage 42,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Glacier White Metallic Exterior On Black Leather Interior.One Owner, Off Lease, Local Ontario Vehicle, Certified, And A Balance Of Audi Warranty January 26 2025/80,000Km.Financing And Extended Warranty Options Available, Trade-Ins Are Welcome!This 2020 Audi Q8 Technik Model Is Loaded With A S-line Sport Package, 22 Black Optics Upgrade Package.Packages Include Navigation, 360-Surround View Camera, Remote Keyless Entry, Parking Sensors, Audi Side Assist, Power Sunroof, Ventilated Seats, S Line Front & Rear Bumpers, S Line Fender Badges, S Line Roof Spoiler, Black Headliner, Platinum Grey Single Frame Mask, S Line Door Sills, 22" 5 V Spoke Star Design, Anthracite black finish, Black Window Surrounds, Black Roof Rails, Black Single Frame Mask, Quattro Side Blade in Black, And More!
We Do Not Charge Any Additional Fees For Certification, Its Just The Price Plus HST And Licencing. Follow Us On Instagram, And Facebook. Dont Worry About Rain, Or Snow, Come Into Our 20,000sqft Indoor Showroom, We Have Been In Business For A Decade, With Many Satisfied Clients That Keep Coming Back, And Refer Their Friends And Family. We Are Confident You Will Have An Enjoyable Shopping Experience At AutoBase. If You Have The Chance Come In And Experience AutoBase For Yourself.

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Navigation System

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Safety

BACKUP CAMERA

Additional Features

AWD
Parking Sensors
Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Autobase

2020 Audi Q8 Technik...
 42,000 KM
$67,888 + tax & lic
2020 BMW 3 Series Se...
 76,000 KM
$38,888 + tax & lic
2020 Mercedes-Benz G...
 98,000 KM
$61,888 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Autobase

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Autobase

Autobase

105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6

Call Dealer

905-264-XXXX

(click to show)

905-264-5588

Alternate Numbers
877-388-8379
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory