2020 Audi Q8

$67,888 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 4 2 , 0 0 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10190307

10190307 Stock #: 761570

761570 VIN: WA1FVAF1XLD025125

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 761570

Mileage 42,000 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Power Seats Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Navigation System Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels Comfort Sunroof / Moonroof Safety BACKUP CAMERA Additional Features AWD Parking Sensors Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.