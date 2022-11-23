Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Audi Q8

49,000 KM

Details Description Features

$78,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$78,888

+ taxes & licensing

Autobase

905-264-5588

Contact Seller
2020 Audi Q8

2020 Audi Q8

Technik 55 TFSI quattro

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Audi Q8

Technik 55 TFSI quattro

Location

Autobase

105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6

905-264-5588

  1. 9367882
  2. 9367882
  3. 9367882
  4. 9367882
  5. 9367882
  6. 9367882
  7. 9367882
  8. 9367882
  9. 9367882
  10. 9367882
  11. 9367882
  12. 9367882
  13. 9367882
  14. 9367882
  15. 9367882
  16. 9367882
  17. 9367882
  18. 9367882
  19. 9367882
  20. 9367882
  21. 9367882
  22. 9367882
  23. 9367882
Contact Seller

$78,888

+ taxes & licensing

49,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9367882
  • Stock #: 57281
  • VIN: WA1FVAF11LD005622

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 57281
  • Mileage 49,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Glacier White Metallic Exterior On Black Leather Interior Including Dashboard. One Owner, No Accidents, Clean Carfax, Certified, And A Balance Of Audi Warranty July 2024 Or 80,000Km. Financing And Extended Warranty Options, Trade-Ins Are Welcome! This 2020 Audi Q8 Technik Model Is Loaded With S-Line Sport Package, Bang&Olufsen Sound System, Dynamic Ride Package, Luxury Package, 22 Black Optics Upgrade Package, Black Optics Package, Alcantara Headliner, And A Trailer Hitch. Packages Include Navigation, 360-Surround View Camera, Remote Keyless Entry, Parking Sensors, Audi Side Assist, Power Sunroof, Ventilated Seats, Sport Adaptive Air Suspension, 4 Wheel Steering, Passenger Seat Memory, Individual Contour Seats, massage function for front seats, 22" 5 V Spoke Star Design, Anthracite black finish, S Line Front & Rear Bumpers, S Line Fender Badges, S Line Roof Spoiler, Black Headliner, Platinum Grey Single Frame Mask, S Line Door Sills, Black Window Surrounds, Black Roof Rails, Black Single Frame Mask, Quattro Side Blade in Black, And Much More! We Do Not Charge Any Additional Fees For Certification, Its Just The Price Plus HST And Licencing. Follow Us On Instagram, And Facebook. Dont Worry About Rain, Or Snow, Come Into Our 20,000sqft Indoor Showroom, We Have Been In Business For A Decade, With Many Satisfied Clients That Keep Coming Back, And Refer Their Friends And Family. We Are Confident You Will Have An Enjoyable Shopping Experience At AutoBase. If You Have The Chance Come In And Experience AutoBase For Yourself. Visit Our Website: https://www.autobasecanada.com Tags : 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Navigation System
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
Sunroof / Moonroof
BACKUP CAMERA
AWD
Parking Sensors
Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Autobase

2019 Mercedes-Benz C...
 47,000 KM
$36,888 + tax & lic
2020 Audi Q8 Technik...
 49,000 KM
$78,888 + tax & lic
2019 Audi Q8 PROGRES...
 72,000 KM
$58,888 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Autobase

Autobase

Autobase

105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6

Call Dealer

905-264-XXXX

(click to show)

905-264-5588

Alternate Numbers
877-388-8379
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory