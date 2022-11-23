$78,888+ tax & licensing
2020 Audi Q8
Technik 55 TFSI quattro
Location
Autobase
105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6
$78,888
- Listing ID: 9367882
- Stock #: 57281
- VIN: WA1FVAF11LD005622
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 57281
- Mileage 49,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Glacier White Metallic Exterior On Black Leather Interior Including Dashboard. One Owner, No Accidents, Clean Carfax, Certified, And A Balance Of Audi Warranty July 2024 Or 80,000Km. Financing And Extended Warranty Options, Trade-Ins Are Welcome! This 2020 Audi Q8 Technik Model Is Loaded With S-Line Sport Package, Bang&Olufsen Sound System, Dynamic Ride Package, Luxury Package, 22 Black Optics Upgrade Package, Black Optics Package, Alcantara Headliner, And A Trailer Hitch. Packages Include Navigation, 360-Surround View Camera, Remote Keyless Entry, Parking Sensors, Audi Side Assist, Power Sunroof, Ventilated Seats, Sport Adaptive Air Suspension, 4 Wheel Steering, Passenger Seat Memory, Individual Contour Seats, massage function for front seats, 22" 5 V Spoke Star Design, Anthracite black finish, S Line Front & Rear Bumpers, S Line Fender Badges, S Line Roof Spoiler, Black Headliner, Platinum Grey Single Frame Mask, S Line Door Sills, Black Window Surrounds, Black Roof Rails, Black Single Frame Mask, Quattro Side Blade in Black, And Much More!
Vehicle Features
