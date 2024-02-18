2020 Audi S5 Sportback

$56,888 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 3 8 , 0 0 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 9746917

9746917 Stock #: 8852759

8852759 VIN: WAUB4CF52LA003477

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 8852759

Mileage 38,000 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Power Seats Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Navigation System Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels Comfort Sunroof / Moonroof Safety BACKUP CAMERA Additional Features AWD Parking Sensors Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.