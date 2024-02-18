Menu
Account
Sign In
2020 Audi S5 Sportback

38,000 KM

$56,888

+ tax & licensing
Technik 3.0 TFSI quattro

Location

105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6

38,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9746917
  • Stock #: 8852759
  • VIN: WAUB4CF52LA003477

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 8852759
  • Mileage 38,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Turbo Blue Exterior On Black Fine Nappa w/Diamond Stitching Leather Interior, And Carbon Atlas Inlays. One Owner, Off Lease, Local Ontario Vehicle, Certified, And A Balance Of Audi Warranty February 18 2024/80,000Km.Financing And Extended Warranty Options Available, Trade-Ins Are Welcome!This 2020 Audi S5 Sportback Technik Model Is Loaded With An Advanced Driver Assistance Package Including Navigation, Surround View, Parking Sensors, Dual-Climate Control, Bang & Olufsen 3D Sound System, Massage Seats, 10.1" Touch Display/Bluetooth/USB, Audi Side Assist Blind Spot Sensor, Traffic Sign Recognition, Traffic Congestion Assist, Audi Pre Sense Front, Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop & Go, Audi Active Lane Assist, Audi Select-Drive, Sport Leather Steering Wheel, Power Sunroof, Red Brake Calipers, 20" Rotor Design Alloy Wheels, And More!We Do Not Charge Any Additional Fees For Certification, Its Just The Price Plus HST And Licencing.
Follow Us On Instagram, And Facebook.
Dont Worry About Rain, Or Snow, Come Into Our 20,000sqft Indoor Showroom, We Have Been In Business For A Decade, With Many Satisfied Clients That Keep Coming Back, And Refer Their Friends And Family. We Are Confident You Will Have An Enjoyable Shopping Experience At AutoBase. If You Have The Chance Come In And Experience AutoBase For Yourself.
Visit Our Website: https://www.autobasecanada.com
Tags : 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Navigation System

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Safety

BACKUP CAMERA

Additional Features

AWD
Parking Sensors
Automatic

