2020 Audi S6

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$89,998 + taxes & licensing 7 , 7 4 8 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7237904

7237904 Stock #: NP4127

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 7,748 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Fog Lights Traction Control Heated Mirrors ABS Brakes Parking Distance Sensors Dual Air Bags Side Air Bags Power Brakes Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Locks Power Seats Comfort Air Conditioning Convenience Cruise Control Steering Wheel Controls Telescopic Steering Remote Entry Seating Bucket Seats Heated Seats Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer AM/FM Stereo Compass Bluetooth Satellite Radio Windows Sunroof Security SECURITY ALARM Additional Features Premium Audio AWD Navigation System Reverse Park Assist Dual Air Controls 8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.