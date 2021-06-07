Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Audi S6

7,748 KM

Details Description Features

$89,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$89,998

+ taxes & licensing

Vella's Auto Sales & Leasing

1-877-220-1550

Contact Seller
2020 Audi S6

2020 Audi S6

2.9T S6| QUATTRO

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Audi S6

2.9T S6| QUATTRO

Location

Vella's Auto Sales & Leasing

260 Jevlan Drive, Unit 4, Vaughan, ON L4L 8B1

1-877-220-1550

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$89,998

+ taxes & licensing

7,748KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7237904
  • Stock #: NP4127

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 7,748 KM

Vehicle Description

Direct from Audi Canada. Full manufacture warranty active till 3/2024 or 80,000km.



Vaughans largest indoor showroom, open 7 days a week, Vellas Auto showcases over 200 certified vehicles! Explore our cars, trucks and SUVs; all hand-picked for their highest quality, with a through 175 point inspection. Car buying made easy!!! BUY AND DRIVE AWAY ALL IN THE SAME DAY! Buy me, touch free online and well coordinate delivery to your front door!



Visit vellasauto.com for superior HD 360° photography and video of interior and exterior, with direct access to the Carfax Vehicle History Report.



Family owned & operated for over 44 years. CarGurus 2021 Top Dealer!!! 4.8 Star Google rating!!! Honesty, integrity, no pressure, hassle-free environment. No hidden fees - Price as advertised plus H.S.T and licensing.



Proudly serving Toronto, GTA, Woodbridge, Vaughan and beyond!!!



****We offer top dollar for your TRADE****



>>>>>Vellas Certified Pre-Owned includes:

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Parking Distance Sensors
Dual Air Bags
Side Air Bags
Power Brakes
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Telescopic Steering
Remote Entry
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Compass
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Sunroof
SECURITY ALARM
Premium Audio
AWD
Navigation System
Reverse Park Assist
Dual Air Controls
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Vella's Auto Sales & Leasing

2020 Hyundai Tucson ...
 14,105 KM
$27,998 + tax & lic
2012 Chevrolet Corve...
 24,977 KM
$68,888 + tax & lic
2020 Chevrolet Corve...
 999 KM
$151,900 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Vella's Auto Sales & Leasing

Vella's Auto Sales & Leasing

Vella's Auto Sales & Leasing

260 Jevlan Drive, Unit 4, Vaughan, ON L4L 8B1

Call Dealer

1-877-220-XXXX

(click to show)

1-877-220-1550

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory