$78,888
+ taxes & licensing
Autobase
905-264-5588
2020 Audi SQ7
2020 Audi SQ7
4.0 TFSI quattro
Location
Autobase
105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6
905-264-5588
$78,888
+ taxes & licensing
43,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10615413
- Stock #: 127081
- VIN: WA1AWAF7XLD009065
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Red
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 43,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Seats
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Navigation System
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Safety
BACKUP CAMERA
Additional Features
AWD
Parking Sensors
Automatic
Autobase
Autobase
105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6