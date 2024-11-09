Menu
2020 Audi SQ7

43,000 KM

Details Description Features

$78,888

+ tax & licensing
$78,888

+ taxes & licensing

Autobase

905-264-5588

2020 Audi SQ7

2020 Audi SQ7

4.0 TFSI quattro

2020 Audi SQ7

4.0 TFSI quattro

Location

Autobase

105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6

905-264-5588

$78,888

+ taxes & licensing

43,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10615413
  • Stock #: 127081
  • VIN: WA1AWAF7XLD009065

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 43,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Orca Black Metallic Exterior On Arras Red Valcona Leather Interior w/Diamond Stitching.One Owner, Off Lease, No Accidents, Clean Carfax, Certified, And A Balance Of Audi Warranty November 9 2024/80,000Km.Financing And Extended Warranty Options Available, Trade-Ins Are Welcome!This 2020 Audi SQ7 Is Fully Protected With A Full Body PPF! Loaded With A Navigation System, Head-Up Display, CarPlay/ Android Auto, Panoramic Sunroof, Rear View Camera, Top View, Blind Spot Assist, Distance Warning, Audi Pre Sense, Heated/Cooling Seats, 4-Zone Climate Control, Rear Heated Seats, Bose Sound System, Audi Drive-Select, Trailer Hitch, Steel Brakes w/Red Caliper, Body-Coloured Mirrors, Window Surrounds in Black, Black Front and Rear Bumper Accents, Black Roof Rails, Black Single Frame Grille, 22 Alloy Wheels, And More!We Do Not Charge Any Additional Fees For Certification, Its Just The Price Plus HST And Licencing.Follow Us On Instagram, And Facebook.Dont Worry About Rain, Or Snow, Come Into Our 20,000sqft Indoor Showroom, We Have Been In Business For A Decade, With Many Satisfied Clients That Keep Coming Back, And Refer Their Friends And Family. We Are Confident You Will Have An Enjoyable Shopping Experience At AutoBase. If You Have The Chance Come In And Experience AutoBase For Yourself.

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Navigation System

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Safety

BACKUP CAMERA

Additional Features

AWD
Parking Sensors
Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Autobase

Autobase

105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6

