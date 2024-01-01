Menu
Account
Sign In

2020 Bentley Continental

6,662 KM

Details

$249,910

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2020 Bentley Continental

GT | CONVERTIBLE | MULLINER | LOW KMS | 22 IN

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Bentley Continental

GT | CONVERTIBLE | MULLINER | LOW KMS | 22 IN

Location

Toronto Auto Brokers

810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3

888-422-3104

  1. 11566137
  2. 11566137
  3. 11566137
  4. 11566137
  5. 11566137
  6. 11566137
  7. 11566137
  8. 11566137
  9. 11566137
  10. 11566137
  11. 11566137
  12. 11566137
  13. 11566137
  14. 11566137
  15. 11566137
  16. 11566137
  17. 11566137
  18. 11566137
  19. 11566137
  20. 11566137
  21. 11566137
  22. 11566137
  23. 11566137
  24. 11566137
  25. 11566137
  26. 11566137
  27. 11566137
  28. 11566137
  29. 11566137
  30. 11566137
  31. 11566137
  32. 11566137
  33. 11566137
  34. 11566137
  35. 11566137
  36. 11566137
  37. 11566137
  38. 11566137
  39. 11566137
  40. 11566137
  41. 11566137
  42. 11566137
  43. 11566137
  44. 11566137
  45. 11566137
  46. 11566137
  47. 11566137
  48. 11566137
  49. 11566137
  50. 11566137
Contact Seller

$249,910

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
6,662KM
VIN SCBDG4ZG4LC076816

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 6,662 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Toronto Auto Brokers

Used 2021 Audi Q7 PROGRESSIV 55 | S-LINE | PANO for sale in Vaughan, ON
2021 Audi Q7 PROGRESSIV 55 | S-LINE | PANO 74,233 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2020 Audi S7 Sportback TFSI | NAV | HUD | CARBON TRIM | 21 IN WHEELS for sale in Vaughan, ON
2020 Audi S7 Sportback TFSI | NAV | HUD | CARBON TRIM | 21 IN WHEELS 48,146 KM $67,910 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S550 | AMG | COUPE | PANO | BURMESTER for sale in Vaughan, ON
2016 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S550 | AMG | COUPE | PANO | BURMESTER 128,723 KM $49,910 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Toronto Auto Brokers

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Toronto Auto Brokers

Toronto Auto Brokers

810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

888-422-XXXX

(click to show)

888-422-3104

Alternate Numbers
905-264-9888
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$249,910

+ taxes & licensing

Toronto Auto Brokers

888-422-3104

Contact Seller
2020 Bentley Continental