2020 Bentley Continental
GT C | MULLINER | LOW KMS | 22 IN WHEELS
Location
Toronto Auto Brokers
810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3
888-422-3104
Used
6,662KM
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Red
- Body Style Convertible
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # 27446A
- Mileage 6,662 KM
Alternate Numbers905-264-9888
2020 Bentley Continental