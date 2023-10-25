Menu
2020 BMW 3 Series

76,000 KM

$38,888

76,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10186506
  • Stock #: 1837242
  • VIN: 3MW5R7J01L8B06208

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 1837242
  • Mileage 76,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Mineral Grey Metallic Exterior On Black Leather Interior, AndAn Aluminum Mesh Trim.One Owner, Off Lease, Local Ontario Vehicle, Certified, And A Balance Of BMW Warranty October 25 2023/80,000Km.Financing And Extended Warranty Options Available, Trade-Ins Are Welcome!This 2019 BMW 330i xDrive Is Loaded With A Navigation, Remote Engine Start, Heated Steering Wheel, Alarm, Sunroof, Memory Seats, Through-load System, Park Distance Control (PDC), Cruise Control, Driving Assistant, Folding Rear Seats, CarPlay/Android Auto, 18 Alloy Wheels, And More!We Do Not Charge Any Additional Fees For Certification, Its Just The Price Plus HST And Licencing.Follow Us On Instagram, And Facebook.Dont Worry About Rain, Or Snow, Come Into Our 20,000sqft Indoor Showroom, We Have Been In Business For A Decade, With Many Satisfied Clients That Keep Coming Back, And Refer Their Friends And Family. We Are Confident You Will Have An Enjoyable Shopping Experience At AutoBase. If You Have The Chance Come In And Experience AutoBase For Yourself.

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Navigation System

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Safety

BACKUP CAMERA

Additional Features

AWD
Parking Sensors
Automatic

