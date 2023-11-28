Menu
2020 BMW 3 Series

44,000 KM

Details

$40,888

+ tax & licensing
Sedan North America

2020 BMW 3 Series

Sedan North America

Location

105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6

44,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 3136543
  • Mileage 44,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Mineral White Metallic Exterior On Black Vernasca Leather Interior, And An Aluminum Mesh Trim.One Owner, Off Lease, Local Ontario Vehicle, Certified, And A Balance Of BMW Warranty Including Free Scheduled Service Maintenance November 28 2023/80,000Km.Financing And Extended Warranty Options Available, Trade-Ins Are Welcome!This 2020 BMW 330i xDrive Is Loaded With Premium Essential Package, M-Sport Package, High-Gloss Black Window Surround, Universal Remote Control, Wireless Charging w/Extended Bluetooth & USB, And Galvanic Controls.Packages Include Navigation, Sunroof, Remote Engine Start, Comfort Access, Lumbar Support, LED Fog Lights, Heated Steering Wheel, High-Gloss Black Window Surround (760), LED Fog Lights, M Leather Steering Wheel, Standard Brakes, M Sport Package (337), Variable Sport Steering, Without Exterior Lines Designation, M Sport Suspension, Lowers ride height by 10 mm, M Aerodynamics Package, 19 Double-Spoke (Style 791M) Bicolour Alloy Wheels, And More!We Do Not Charge Any Additional Fees For Certification, Its Just The Price Plus HST And Licencing.Follow Us On Instagram, And Facebook.Dont Worry About Rain, Or Snow, Come Into Our 20,000sqft Indoor Showroom, We Have Been In Business For A Decade, With Many Satisfied Clients That Keep Coming Back, And Refer Their Friends And Family. We Are Confident You Will Have An Enjoyable Shopping Experience At AutoBase. If You Have The Chance Come In And Experience AutoBase For Yourself.

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Navigation System

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Safety

BACKUP CAMERA

Additional Features

AWD
Parking Sensors
Automatic

