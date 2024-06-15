Menu
2020 BMW 3 Series

77,000 KM

Details Description Features

$40,888

+ tax & licensing
$40,888

+ taxes & licensing

Autobase

905-264-5588

2020 BMW 3 Series

2020 BMW 3 Series

Sedan North America

2020 BMW 3 Series

Sedan North America

Location

Autobase

105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6

905-264-5588

$40,888

+ taxes & licensing

77,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 9567010
  Stock #: 4238543
  VIN: 3MW5R7J04L8B17266

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 4238543
  • Mileage 77,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Black Sapphire Exterior On Black Vernasca Leather Interior, And An Aluminum Mesh Trim. One Owner, Off Lease, No Accidents, Clean Carfax, Certified, All Service Up To Date, Balance Of BMW Warranty June 15 2024 Or 80,000Km. Financing And Extended Warranty Options Available, Trade-Ins Are Welcome! This 2020 BMW 330i xDrive Is Loaded With A Premium Essential Package, And M-Sport Package. Packages Include Navigation System w/Voice Activation, Remote Keyless Entry & Proximity Key For Push Button Start, ConnectedDrive Services, Auxiliary Audio/Bluetooth, CarPlay, Real-Time Traffic Display, Heated Seats, Lane Departure Warning Back-Up Camera, Remote Engine Start, Comfort Access, Lumbar Support, LED Fog Lights, Heated Steering Wheel, LED Fog Lights, M Leather Steering Wheel, Variable Sport Steering, Without Exterior Lines Designation, M Sport Suspension, Lowers ride height by 10 mm, M Aerodynamics Package, 19 Lt/Aly Double-Spoke (Style 791M), Bicolour, And More! We Do Not Charge Any Additional Fees For Certification, Its Just The Price Plus HST And Licencing. Follow Us On Instagram, And Facebook. Dont Worry About Rain, Or Snow, Come Into Our 20,000sqft Indoor Showroom, We Have Been In Business For A Decade, With Many Satisfied Clients That Keep Coming Back, And Refer Their Friends And Family. We Are Confident You Will Have An Enjoyable Shopping Experience At AutoBase. If You Have The Chance Come In And Experience AutoBase For Yourself. Visit Our Website: https://www.autobasecanada.com Tags : 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Navigation System
Heated Seats
Alloy Wheels
Sunroof / Moonroof
BACKUP CAMERA
AWD
Parking Sensors
Automatic

