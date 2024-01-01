Menu
Vehicle Key Features Include: Navigation, Rearview Camera, Heads-Up Display, Harman/Kardon Surround Sound system, Seat heating(front and rear), Auto Dimming & Folding Mirrors, Keyless Ignition and Entry, Remote Start, Comfort access, Heated Steering Wheel, Memory Seats, Soft-Close-Automatic doors, Comfort access, Ambient interior lighting, Adaptive LED headlight, Adaptive Cruise control, Stop&Go Function, Driving Assistant Plus, Parking assistance system Plus, Connected Package Professional, Apple CarPlay, Wireless Phone Charging, Automatic PDC Activation, Paddle Shifters, Speed Limit , Pedesterian warning Active, Frontal Collision warning, Side Collision warning, Lane Departure Warning, Active Blind Spot Detection, Bluetooth Connectivity, Audio Voice Control, ONE OWNER 2020 Grey (Champagne Quarz Metallic) on White BMW 540i XDrive | All Wheel Drive

2020 BMW 5 Series

30,582 KM

$46,898

+ tax & licensing
ROOF/NAV/LIGHT PKG/DRIVE ASSIST/HUD

Location

Northline Motors Inc.

4342 Steeles Ave W, Vaughan, ON L4L 7H3

905-851-1600

$46,898

+ taxes & licensing

Used
30,582KM
VIN WBAJS3C04LCE57179

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # NM0101382
  • Mileage 30,582 KM

Vehicle Description

***QUALIFY FOR A 4 YEAR WARRANTY ON OUR VEHICLES TODAY!!!

Vehicle Key Features Include:
Navigation, Rearview Camera, Heads-Up Display, Harman/Kardon Surround Sound system, Seat heating(front and rear), Auto Dimming & Folding Mirrors, Keyless Ignition and Entry, Remote Start, Comfort access, Heated Steering Wheel, Memory Seats, Soft-Close-Automatic doors, Comfort access, Ambient interior lighting, Adaptive LED headlight, Adaptive Cruise control, Stop&Go Function, Driving Assistant Plus, Parking assistance system Plus, Connected Package Professional, Apple CarPlay, Wireless Phone Charging, Automatic PDC Activation, Paddle Shifters, Speed Limit , Pedesterian warning Active, Frontal Collision warning, Side Collision warning, Lane Departure Warning, Active Blind Spot Detection, Bluetooth Connectivity, Audio Voice Control, ONE OWNER

2020 Grey (Champagne Quarz Metallic) on White BMW 540i XDrive | All Wheel Drive

Northline Motors is a 5 Star Dealership. We are family owned and operated with a big emphasis on family values. We are consecutive winners of Peoples Top Choice Award in GTA, Awarded Top Three Best Dealers in Vaughan by Top Three Rated, Named Best Canadian Business by Canada Business Review Board and accredited by Better Business Bureau with an A+ Rating! We have also been awarded Readers Choice Winner by readers in Vaughan.

Check our website for weekly new and exciting inventory and or simply stop by our showrooms any time (Coffee and Tea is always on us). Experience luxury, comfort and innovation in our pressure free, friendly showrooms. With over 12 years of experience within the industry, we understand the needs of our customers and work tirelessly to give you an exceptional experience every time! Our prices are extremely competitive and our selection is filled with variety, luxury and quality. We serve customers all over Canada and offer full transparency, vehicle history reports, extended warranties and aftermarket services! For quality that meets your family standards, trust ours!!

Call, or come in today and join the ever-growing Northline Family.

Price excludes all applicable taxes and licensing. All vehicles, unless otherwise specified can be certified at an additional cost of $699. Otherwise, as per OMVICs regulations the vehicle is not drivable, not certified, and not e-tested.

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT

Interior

Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Trip Odometer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel

Mechanical

Power Steering
All Wheel Drive

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Ventilated Seats
Power Adjustable Seat

Exterior

Sunroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Comfort

Dual Climate Control
Climate Control

Convenience

Rain sensor wipers
Cup Holder

Additional Features

Premium Audio
Heads-Up Display
Power Lift Gates
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Storage Box
Collision Avoidance System
Audio Voice Control

Northline Motors Inc.

Northline Motors Inc.

4342 Steeles Ave W, Vaughan, ON L4L 7H3
